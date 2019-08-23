St. Stephens hasn’t qualified for the state playoffs since 2015, meaning that no player on this year’s roster has ever experienced postseason play at the high school level. Head coach Wayne Hicks is hoping that changes in 2019.
“I want to see us get better and better each week,” said Hicks of what he hopes to see happen this season. “But for our senior class I’d really like to get us back to the playoffs. Our school historically hasn’t done very well with that and it would be a good compliment to those kids and their hard work.”
If that is to happen, the seniors will certainly have to lead the way for the Indians. One of the most heralded seniors on the team is wide receiver Zach Lee, who caught 58 passes for 940 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago.
“He catches about anything in his area, he’s got tremendous hands,” said Hicks. “And he’s got height, he’s got a lot of range. He runs pretty well too, so he can be an exciting player when he gets his hands on the ball.”
Last season, Lee developed great chemistry with quarterback Connor Williams, who is now a junior. Williams threw for 1,120 yards and 10 scores during his first year on varsity.
“Last year he was very young and got better and better as the season went,” said Hicks of Williams. “He has taken some big strides this summer also, so he’s on track to have a pretty good year, I think.”
An experienced offensive line should help matters, as such players as seniors Blake Holsclaw and CJ Impagliazzio are back. At fullback is senior Matthew Hancock, while junior Zack McGlocklin will serve as the Indians’ tailback.
“Our biggest strength is our offensive line, I think, is gonna be pretty good,” said Hicks. “The biggest concern is a lack of depth and so many questions on defense right now.”
St. Stephens returns just three starters on defense, so Hicks’ trepidations about that side of the ball are warranted. But if the Indians have some defensive players step up, their offense appears to be good enough to contend for a playoff spot this fall.
Linebacker Gabriel Thomas is back for his senior year after totaling 64 tackles (38 solo) last season, while Garrett Bowling (57 tackles, 29 solo) returns as a senior member of the secondary. Some of the aforementioned players will likely see time on defense as well as St. Stephens attempts to make the playoffs despite playing in a difficult Northwestern 3A/4A Conference that includes the likes of Watauga, Freedom and Alexander Central.