Coming off a three-win season in 2018, South Caldwell is hoping for more success this year. The Spartans put up solid offensive numbers a year ago, but head coach Marc Kirkpatrick would like to see better play on the defensive side of the ball in 2019.
“That’s where we probably need the most improvement,” said Kirkpatrick. “Offensively, we scored some points last year; we just gave up way too many each game. So that’s what we’ve really been working on, sewing up our defensive front.”
South Caldwell returns several of its defensive starters, which should help. That includes more defensive linemen, which will allow the Spartans to rotate fresh players in from time to time.
“We’ve got a lot more linemen now, so we don’t have to play just three or four now, we can rotate nine guys in there,” said Kirkpatrick. “Our linebackers are young, but we return most of our secondary, most of the linebackers and most of the defensive line.”
Key members of the secondary include seniors Spencer Piercy and Austin Raynor, while C.W. Sanders is also back for his senior season and will start on both lines. Senior offensive lineman Trevor Johnson could also see time on the defensive line.
Offensively, Piercy is expected to carry a heavy load once again. South Caldwell’s talented tailback rushed for 1,005 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago while hauling in 22 catches for 237 yards and four TDs.
“Spencer is what I would refer to as being ‘track fast.’ He does really well in track,” said Kirkpatrick. “But as the years have gone on, he’s become more of a make-people-miss kind of tailback.
“He’s probably not as big as you would want in a tailback (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), but we play him in our offense and he’s able to run tailback and then he’s able to go play slot and catch the ball out there,” he added. “But he’s got game speed that we like and he’s somebody that can make people miss in space.”
Brothers Austin and Avery Raynor are game changers as well. The latter enters his junior season after catching 25 passes for 683 yards and four scores, while Austin passed for 814 yards and six TDs to go with 564 yards and 11 scores on a team-high 108 carries in 2018.
“They’re brothers, so they have the positive connection sometimes and then they have the ‘they’re gonna fight like brothers’ connection also,” said Kirkpatrick. “But I think they enjoy being able to hook up together with one of them throwing the passes or handing off to the other and that kind of stuff. They seem to enjoy that part of it.”
With that type of talent returning along with new faces in some spots, what would constitute a perfect season for Kirkpatrick?
“From some people’s standpoint, obviously it’s gonna be the wins and losses. I tell them every day ‘I want you to practice to win, every rep to win, you want to play to win,’ said Kirkpatrick. “We’re trying to shoot for championships now, whether that starts in our county or our conference.
“But the bottom line always is,” he continued, “as long as these kids 10 years from now can be better people than they were today, can be good parents and good fathers … that’s a successful season.”