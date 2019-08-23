Last June, Steven Pack returned to Newton-Conover as the school’s new head football coach after previously serving as an assistant under former Red Devils coach Matt Beam. However, he never really felt like he was able to implement his own system due to arriving so close to the season.
This year is a different story. Pack has had an entire offseason with his team, and feels much more optimistic entering his second season in charge.
“Last year was just a weird year because I didn’t get here until June, so it never really felt like my program coming in that late,” said Pack. “There were a lot of kids that weren’t lifting and training like they were supposed to for several months in the spring, which is a crucial time, and there were a lot of issues that were going on that we have definitely got a hold on this year. The kids have been working their butts off all spring and summer; our attendance has been great, we’ve had over 60 kids in the weight room all summer.
“I think people are overlooking us a little bit,” he added. “People forget that we started eight sophomores on offense last year and all those guys are a year older and a year stronger. One thing we didn’t do very well last year was stop the run. … But we’ve been focused on that and we’ve really spent a lot of time on that, so we feel like we’re gonna be better in that area.”
Senior Sakarri Morrison and junior Xavier Avery are outside linebackers who will try to help the Red Devils improve their run defense, while seniors Logan Harkins, Garrett Kurz and Nick Campbell are among those who will be on the defensive line. In the secondary are juniors Brandon Johnson and Keagen Covington.
Harkins, Kurz and Campbell will also anchor the offensive line, which will block for the likes of senior running back Allen Wilfong and junior quarterback Justice Craig. Wilfong rushed for 1,502 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018, while Craig passed for 1,636 yards and 15 scores.
“In a perfect scenario, I’m probably a 65-35 guy run-to-pass and we’ll continue to try to be about that same percentage,” said Pack. “Wilfong has dropped some weight and he’s worked really hard in the weight room. … He’s a lot faster than he was last year, which is something we focused on.
“Justice Craig had to step in late. We didn’t really know who our starter was gonna be, he ended up winning the job as a 10th grader,” he continued. “But we kind of didn’t know what his skill set was with me coming in so late, now we know what he does well. He’s had a good offseason; he’s faster, he’s stronger, he’s comfortable in our offense.”
Even so, the Red Devils play a tough nonconference schedule, which Pack says is by design. Newton-Conover will face Bunker Hill, Hickory, Hendersonville and Burns before beginning league play on Sept. 27.
“I’m a firm believer in playing quality opponents, and we do not have an easy game on our schedule,” said Pack. “Our nonconference is as tough as anybody around, but looking at our conference I think we’ll be just as athletic as or more athletic than anybody we play. I think we’ll be faster than anybody we play.
“For us, we have to get more physical,” he added. “We have to be more willing to tackle, we have to be willing to stick our head in there and make some big plays and then again we have to be able to stop the run better than we did last year.”