Maiden prides itself on having a strong football program year in and year out, and the Blue Devils are looking to continue that winning tradition in 2019. After challenging itself with scrimmages against 3A powers Watauga and Alexander Central, Maiden is ready to contend for a top spot in the South Fork 2A Conference once again.
In head coach Will Byrne’s words, last year’s 8-4 record was “OK,” but not quite what the Blue Devils strive for each season.
“It’s really not a successful season,” added Byrne of Maiden’s 2018 campaign. “But we’re gonna focus on one (game) at a time. We’re not gonna talk about conference championships or anything like that because if we just focus on us and don’t worry about anybody else … we’ll have a chance to be successful.”
Defense is the first priority for the Blue Devils, and they definitely have playmakers on that side of the ball. Senior linebacker Chris Morgan is a four-year starter who captains the defense and has a chance to be successful at the collegiate level as well.
Other linebackers for Maiden include junior Dru McClough and senior Carson Hansley, while such players as seniors Presley Poovey and Jesse Hewitt and juniors Aaron Lefevers and Daniel Harris will serve as defensive linemen. Expected to lead the secondary is senior Dylan Abernethy, who will play alongside the likes of fellow seniors Zach Stewart and Bain Sipe and junior Brennan James.
Abernethy will also be a major contributor in the passing game and on special teams as a return man. However, he will catch passes from a new quarterback this season after Sipe transitioned to wide receiver during the offseason.
“Ethan Rhodes is a sophomore; he played quarterback on the JV last year, did a good job,” said Byrne of his team’s new signal caller. “He’s got a very strong arm, he understands how to read coverages and he does a good job with that. He emerged this summer through spring ball and the summer 7-on-7s, he’s just emerged as the guy that’s gonna be the quarterback and we feel confident that he’s gonna do a good job.
“I’m sure he’s gonna take his lumps and he’s gonna make his mistakes, but I feel confident with him at that position,” he added.
The aforementioned Sipe may also receive some carries, but after losing several talented rushers, it will likely be up to some of the Blue Devils’ young guys to carry the load on the ground. In all, a total of five or six sophomores are expected to start for Maiden.
“Staying healthy’s gonna be key and we’re young in spots,” said Byrne, who added he feels good about his defensive front seven.
“There are a lot of run-heavy teams in our conference, a lot of run-heavy teams in this area that we play, and we have to be able to stop the run. Our secondary’s pretty good too.”
Hansley is another player to watch on offense, while the center Poovey may be the only senior to start on the offensive line.
“A lot of people are gonna be keying on Dylan,” said Byrne. “But having Carson through the summer and team camp, 7-on-7s, he’s shown that he can play out there too and catch the ball and he’s a big target.”
As for Poovey, “he’s gonna be the leader of that group (the offensive line). Some of the other starters started last year as well, so we’re gonna have experience up there, but look for Presley to be the leader of that bunch.”