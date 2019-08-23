Russell Stone has been coaching for a long time, and his goals have always remained the same. In his third year as the head coach at Hickory, he’s looking to win at least eight games and lead the Red Tornadoes to a couple of playoff victories.
“For me it’s always the same, you’ve got to win eight for it to be a decent year,” said Stone. “My goal is always to play until the Friday after Thanksgiving as a coach, and those are the things that I’ll look back on. But I’m either spoiled or cursed, I have a great memory and this is my 40th year.”
Stone is very confident that his team will be able to move the ball and put up points. One of the biggest reasons for his optimism is the presence of senior running back Cody Young, who ran for 1,165 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
“Cody is very blessed,” said Stone. “He’s an unbelievable talent, one of the best first steps you’ll ever see, it can be anywhere from two to 10 yards long. He’s a real patient runner and he hits the hole.
“So much has been on Cody since he was a freshman basketball player,” he continued. “He’s been through a lot of competition, he’s had a lot of good and bad things happen to him. He’s very seasoned and he’s becoming a leader. Most people said he couldn’t, but he leads by example.”
A new face takes over at quarterback this season, as senior Jason Martin will assume those duties after transferring from South Caldwell. A year ago, Martin passed for 678 yards and three TDs while splitting time with the Spartans’ Avery Raynor.
“Jason’s something I haven’t had since I’ve been here,” said Stone. “He’s a tall kid, he’s 6-3, and that’s gonna give us some things. Bryce (Stober) last year was a tremendous player at 5-7, but it kind of took away some of the middle things on the field that he’s able to do.
“We’re not gonna be as fast. … Jason’s a lumberer, he’s 6-2, about 240 (pounds). But if things don’t go well, he’ll start lead blocking for Cody,” added Stone with a laugh.
Defensively, Stone isn’t worried about the secondary, which includes senior safeties Tristan Rankin and DeAndre Carlton and senior cornerbacks Elijah Millsaps and X’zayvion Huitt. Senior Sebastian Parrish and sophomore Jack Tomlinson give the Red Tornadoes a pair of talented linebackers as well, but it’s up to the defensive line to get a push up front.
“We’ve got to get a lot better on defense and just become a more physical football team,” said Stone. “Our last two years we’ve been rather prolific on offense, but have struggled to stop the best teams against us, and that’s basically it in a nutshell.
“… That’s pretty much our only weakness is physically we’re small on the offensive and defensive line,” he continued. “That’s why a guy like (senior offensive and defensive lineman) Grayson Lineberger is so important. (Junior lineman) De'Monta Bryant’s really important too, he’s another big kid that’s gonna have to play both ways. He’s 6-2, 285 (pounds), but he’s real good on his feet, he played a lot last year.”
A noticeable strength for Hickory is the amount of seniors on the roster. According to Stone, the Red Tornadoes have 24 seniors including 16 who are entering their third year of varsity football.
“We’ve got a good chance to make a jump right now,” he said. “… We’ve got to execute up front defensively, keep our linebackers where they’re free and can make plays, and I think we’ve got a chance to do some good things.”