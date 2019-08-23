After four years as Hibriten’s defensive coordinator, Sam Mackey moves into a new role in 2019. According to the Panthers’ new head coach, he is now fulfilling a lifelong dream.
“It feels really good. It’s a new kind of ballgame, so to speak,” said Mackey of taking the head coaching position earlier this year. “… It’s been a lifelong dream to be a head football coach of a high school and to have an opportunity to be here at such a great place, I’m very blessed.”
Mackey believes his familiarity with the program has made the transition smoother for his team.
“I think it helped a lot,” he said. “When it was announced that Coach (Clay) Lewis was leaving, it was pretty much synonymous that we’re not gonna have a long layover of who the head coach is gonna be. It was announced pretty much that next day and it’s a seamless transition. It’s easier for the kids and the community just to swallow it and move on.”
Following a 2AA state championship in 2017, the Panthers lost to Shelby in the Western Regional finals a year ago. A lot of talent graduated, but Mackey remains confident that Hibriten will have another strong season this fall.
“We did lose a lot, but this is a program. This is not a one-time team,” said Mackey. “Hibriten’s had success well before me ever getting here, so I can’t really speak on the future. I take one game at a time, I tell the kids whoever’s next is the most important.
“I’d love to be seeing us play in early December, that would be obviously the long-term goal,” he added. “But each night we need to go out and give it our best effort, and the winning will take care of itself if we do that.”
Junior Daren Perry was Hibriten’s backup quarterback in 2018, but will be the squad’s starter this season.
“Darren started at cornerback for me last year and he’s making the transition,” said Mackey, who also mentioned sophomore Quaidyn Tugman as a player who could potentially see some time there.
“They’re working hard, and running our offense is not easy,” he said. “It takes a lot to play quarterback here and they’re doing a fine job right now.”
Mackey is also pleased with the Panthers’ outlook at the fullback position, where junior Noah Isbell is among the standouts.
“That position is a very, very important position,” said Mackey. “It’s a pivotal position on our offensive side of the ball.”
Junior Marcus Jones returns at wide receiver and safety, while senior Trey Piercy leads a talented linebacking corps.
Jones is “more of a scatback type and he can get it and go,” said Mackey. “He’s tough, probably the hardest hitting 150-pound kid I’ve ever had.
“I think our linebackers will be pretty tough,” he continued. “They’re well-schooled; my two outside guys are young but experienced. My ‘mike’ linebacker (Piercy) will be a senior, I think he’s gonna be pretty special.”
Besides Jones, other receivers include junior Xavier Simon, sophomore David Shore and senior Austin Annas. Additionally, Hibriten’s biggest strength could be its offensive and defensive lines, while the Panthers’ biggest area of concern could be their retooled secondary.
“I feel like we can be pretty good up front,” said Mackey. “When you’re good down there and you’re good in the trenches, it makes for good football.”
On the other hand, “we lost a lot of athletic kids in our secondary and we’ve got a lot of new young ones. They’re catching on and they’re getting it, it’s just taking them a little bit of time.”