Ryan Gettys is no stranger to Fred T. Foard football, having previously served as the school’s head coach from 2003-10. In 2019, he returns to the gridiron for his second stint at the helm of the Tigers.
“I’ve been coaching tennis for quite a few years now, boys and girls, totally out of football,” said Gettys. “And when they came to me about the job, I really wasn’t sure, but the first day back on the field it was like I hadn’t ever left the field.
“It’s nice to be back, it’s good to work with these guys,” he added. “We’ve got great guys out here, they’re good players and they’re working their butts off, so it makes my job easier when they do that.”
Foard finished 6-6 overall last season, but was 5-1 in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play behind only 2AA Western Regional runner-up Hibriten. Running back Corey Siemer was one of the premier players for the Tigers, as one of the state’s top rushers amassed 2,501 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground.
Siemer returns for his senior season this fall, and while he has been working himself back from a recent ankle injury, he should be ready to go for the opener. However, Gettys anticipates throwing the ball more this season as well.
“Hopefully we can open it up for him by throwing the ball a little bit so he can run a little bit more,” said Gettys. “He’ll play some defense this year, I think more colleges are looking at him and they want to see defense from him, so that’s gonna be a focal point too.”
Upperclassmen will also start at quarterback and wide receiver, with senior Will Frye behind center and senior Daniel Lackey and junior Justin Simpkins to serve as two of Foard’s primary pass catchers. Junior center Carson Butts will anchor the offensive line, while senior Brian Wright will see time on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Senior Marcus Cilino is another player who has impressed Gettys. He will likely serve as a wide receiver and defensive back.
“He’s just shown me a lot of athletic ability,” said Gettys. “I think he’s gonna be a good player.”
Besides the likes of Siemer, Cilino, Lackey and Simpkins, others expected to contribute on defense are juniors Mo McAfee and Derek Preslar and sophomore Cameron Gore.
“I’m hoping defense is our strength, and if defense is our strength then offense can follow right along with that,” said Gettys. “I believe we’re pretty strong on both sides of the ball. We’re not real deep so that may be an area of concern, but those first guys are really tough.”
Gettys believes developing a strong JV program is key to building a successful varsity squad, so that’s another focus for him and the rest of the Tigers’ coaching staff.
“I think developing younger players is gonna be key to the future, of course, and right now our best players are seniors. That’s usually how it is, but we’ve got to develop young guys,” said Gettys. “JV didn’t do that great last year, and if we can win a few games with them that’ll be a positive leading into our varsity next year.”
As such, the Tigers will look to bounce back from a winless JV season a year ago while hopefully winning a few more games at the varsity level as well.