Bunker Hill head coach Patrick Clark believes his team will benefit from having another year in his system. Following a two-win season in 2018, the squad’s second-year coach is looking for improvement this fall.
“This is the first time in I think three years at Bunker Hill they’ve run the same offense and same defense consecutively, so the kids are used to it,” said Clark, who also lauded his squad’s hard work in the weight room and increased camaraderie.
“I’m not gonna sit here and say we’re one of the strongest teams in the area, but we have gotten comparable to the other teams. We were way behind in that area,” he said. “The kids knew it, bought in, worked their rear-ends off, and I’m proud of them for that.
“We need to close the competitive gap, be in the games in fourth quarters, which we can do. And we need to pull off a win nobody expects,” added Clark. “We’ve got it in us; I don’t know who that is and we don’t have a certain target, but we need one of those so these kids understand how good they are and bring a little more excitement to the program.”
Helping the Bears’ cause is the fact that they return four of their five starting offensive linemen from a year ago. Seniors Casey Bolick and Aaron Bryant, junior Jacob Carroll and sophomore Lawson York will look to provide a push up front.
Senior Desmond Anderson is also back after starting at quarterback for much of last season. He passed for 410 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 242 yards and four scores.
“His mentality is his biggest thing,” said Clark of Anderson, who will likely catch some passes as well. “He’s a great athlete, great football player, but his mentality through the football game and work ethic are high and we’re gonna depend on him a lot. I really enjoy coaching that kid.”
Anderson has been splitting snaps with sophomore Carson Elder, who is more of a true pocket passer as opposed to Anderson’s dual-threat ability.
“They both bring different aspects,” said Clark, who foresees sophomore Kaden Robinson as his starting tailback. However, sophomore Chadz Stevenson, Anderson and junior Kaliq Ramseur should also receive carries.
Robinson is “young, athletic and explosive,” said Clark. “He’s gonna be our key and he’s gonna carry it most of the time.”
Ramseur was Bunker Hill’s leading receiver last fall, catching 14 passes for 235 yards and three TDs. He will again be asked to make plays through the air, and he will also play cornerback on defense.
Speaking of defense, the Bears have the potential to be strong on that side of the ball. According to Clark, the team returns nine of 11 starters from a year ago, including the senior linebacking trio of Parker Garrison, Carson Sigmon and Marcus Sigmon.
Nevertheless, Clark cautions that his team is fairly young overall. Not that that is necessarily a bad thing.
“My biggest area of concern is that we’re young, and it sounds hypocritical, because it’s one of our strengths as well,” said Clark. “… With youth sometimes things happen, but I think they’re very mature for sophomores and juniors and I’m very happy with them.
“I think it’s a strength because of our athleticism and I also think it’s a weakness because some of them haven’t played varsity football yet,” he continued. “So we’ll see.”