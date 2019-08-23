Last year, Bandys posted its highest win total in 15 years. The Trojans reached double-digit victories for the first time since 2011 while finishing undefeated in South Fork 2A Conference play to capture their first league title in nine seasons.
But this isn’t last year’s team, which graduated over 20 seniors including its starting quarterback, its top five rushers and its top four receivers. Bandys has a lot of work to do if it hopes to come even close to accomplishing what that group did.
“It’s a whole new team, which in high school lots of times you run into,” said second-year head coach Tom Eanes. “We lost a great group of seniors so it’s a tough thing, but we’ve got a lot of young kids. Some have experience and some don’t, but now they’ve got to be the ones to step up. … They’ve got a tough road ahead of them, but they’ll be all right.”
Junior quarterback Jackson Spicer has worked hard throughout the offseason, and Eanes has been impressed with his approach.
“He’s one of those young men that takes everything you do and he tries to perfect it before he gets back the next day by watching film and doing different things,” said Eanes. “He’s really stepped up his game.”
Sophomore Parker Dehart and junior Keelan Henrickson have also gotten some work at quarterback, while numerous players have carried the ball.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys, and the big bunch will play,” said Eanes of the Trojans’ running back situation. “… We’ve got a number of guys there are that spot.”
According to Eanes, seniors Josh Williams, Hunter Jones and Christian Sigmon, juniors Isaiah Gilchrist and Malik Kennedy and freshman Nolan Jones are some of the players who could see time in the backfield. Meanwhile, seniors Blake Reynolds and Dylan Jones, junior Dylan Thompson and sophomore Parker Styborski are among the wide receivers on Bandys’ roster.
“We’re not real, real deep anywhere,” said Eanes, who admitted many players will have to play both ways.
The reigning Hickory Daily Record Defensive Player of the Year, the aforementioned Williams, returns at linebacker. He should play more inside this year after splitting time both inside and outside last season. Also expected to play on defense are senior linemen Kolton Buff and Mason Edmonson, junior linemen Wayne Carroll and Maddox Spires and senior defensive backs Reynolds and Hunter Jones.
“My biggest concern is the depth,” said Eanes. “… We’ve got to be in shape and when the injury bug hits, whether the backups can step up is very important.
“We had a great spring as far as getting out here and doing a lot of days and I think that’s gonna help us,” he continued. “So hopefully our lack of depth and things like that, we’ll be able to make it up by our hard work and knowledge that we’ve gotten in the offseason.”
While Eanes certainly wants to win games, he’s quick to point out that you can’t always judge a season based solely on wins and losses.
“The main thing I’m looking for is how these kids improve. We’re not last year’s team,” he said. “This is a whole new year and whether we win 10 games every year or we win one game, you’ve just got to improve. So that’s all I’m asking these guys to do is win the play they’re on and get better every day.”