Alexander Central head coach Butch Carter is excited about the 2019 season. This year’s roster includes the first group of seniors that have spent all four years with him, meaning they know what he expects from them on a daily basis.
“We want it to be if someone beats us, they need to be better than us,” said Carter. “And what I mean by that is we don’t want to make mistakes. When things go bad, we can’t beat ourselves, we can’t turn the ball over, we’ve got to be perfect in what we do. And if someone’s gonna beat us, we want them to have to be better than us.”
The Cougars have the depth to compete for a top spot in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, which includes 3A powerhouses Watauga and Freedom. They are particularly deep at the running back position.
“We feel good about all of them,” said Carter of his rushing options. “We’ve got (senior) Steven Montgomery, he’s one of the better running backs in the area when he’s healthy and things are good. (Senior) AJ Miller can come in and be that slash guy, he can play receiver, running back, slot, even some Wildcat at quarterback. He’s very, very versatile in that area.”
Junior running backs Dayente Calhoun and Daniel Morgan were stalwarts of the JV team last season, with Carter also discussing what they bring to the table.
Calhoun is a “good, bruising inside type running back,” he said. “Daniel Morgan … I think he averaged over 17-some yards a carry last year on the JV team. He’s a very explosive, fast running back.”
On defense, senior Jamison Benfield moves from safety to linebacker and sophomore Russell Frasier will play outside linebacker. In the secondary are Miller, Montgomery and senior Bryson Abernathy, with junior defensive linemen Ryheem Craig and Landon Dula looking to fill the void left by Isaac Chapman and others who graduated at that spot.
“This is a group where there’s not really a superstar,” said Carter. “Everybody holds everybody accountable and they all push and I think they’ve very unselfish as far as who does what.”
According to Carter, the big key will be how his squad performs in practice. To him, that will tell the tale of the season.
“I think we’ve got to be able to handle adversity. When things don’t go well, we’ve got to be able to handle that and bounce back from adversity,” said Carter. “Things just don’t always go your way; I think that’s one thing we’ve got to continue to handle.
“We’ve got to be disciplined, we’ve got to be able to practice every day, bring it every day,” he continued. “You’re gonna win a conference championship out here on this practice field. We’re looking for great attitude and effort and people that want to love football and play hard and have passion for the game.”