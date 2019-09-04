FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop takes a quiet moment on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Titans have placed kicker Ryan Succop on injured reserve and have added veteran Cairo Santos to take over for him. Succop hadn’t missed a game in five seasons with the Titans but had been recovering from offseason knee surgery. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)