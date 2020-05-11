With the country currently captivated by Michael Jordan’s story every week on ESPN’s the Last Dance documentary, we thought it would be fun to reminisce on the Jordan-mania that struck the region as the buzz circulated that Jordan might actually be joining the Crawdads. The world’s most famous athlete stunned everyone in 1993 by revealing that he was retiring from basketball to pursue a career in baseball with the Chicago White Sox, who were the Crawdads’ affiliate at the time, sparking a wave of excitement across North Carolina about the potential of Jordan coming to town.
While he ultimately began his minor league career with the Double A Birmingham Barons, you certainly can’t say that the Crawdads didn’t do everything they could to make their pitch to get Jordan assigned to his home state.
Jordan acknowledged that he had reached a verbal agreement with the White Sox to begin his baseball career with a few games in Hickory in August following the 1993 Chicago Bulls playoff run. That plan was put on hold following the death of his father that summer. His signing didn’t become official with the White Sox until October when he also admitted that since he hadn’t played baseball since high school, the 30-year-old would likely need to start the 1994 season in the minors to spend time getting ready to play in the majors. Hearing this news, North Carolina was set off into a frenzy about the possibility of Jordan returning home.
In January 1994, the Crawdads stated their campaign to get Jordan and called upon all kids in the Piedmont to mail a letter to the White Sox owner asking for them to have Jordan start his career in Hickory. Even the Hickory Daily Record joined in on the buzz, running an article to spread the word about the letters.
Meanwhile, the front office staff helped spread the buzz by placing a life-size cardboard cutout of Jordan in a Crawdads uniform in the outfield where they hoped the superstar would patrol. In February, staff members headed up to the southside of Chicago for Sox Fest and brought the 1,000+ letters they had collected, the cutout and as much merchandise as they could pack as orders had been flooding in from the area as rumors continued to swirl. Following Sox Fest, a few Chicago newspapers mentioned the Crawdads and their Jordan cutout as hits of the event that also featured MVP winner Frank Thomas in attendance.
At the end of March, the White Sox announced that Jordan would be headed for AA in Alabama instead of Class A Hickory, leaving us all to wonder what would Jordan’s time with the Crawdads have looked like?
Well for one, the stands would have been packed every night, he would have needed his own security, and merchandise would have been hard to keep on the shelves. When the possibility emerged that Jordan could be in Hickory, hundreds of tickets were sold and if he had come to town, the Crawdads phone lines would probably never stop ringing. A club executive at the time acknowledged the jersey numbers 23 and 45 were on hold for Jordan to take his pick.
While the Jordan Baron’s jersey is still seen around the country, maybe we’d be seeing some of those black or pinstripe #45 jerseys instead.
A few years ago when Tim Tebow came to town, fans got a small taste as to what the frenzy may have looked like as L.P. Frans stadium was filled with fans and a few extra measures had to be taken by the Crawdads staff to ensure his safety at the ballpark. Of course, Tebow was a visiting former Heisman trophy winner in town for just a weekend and not the greatest athlete in the world at the time moving to town for a season.
That famous cutout was the closest we came to seeing Jordan suited up in a ‘Dads uniform roaming the outfield at the Frans, but at least we can ponder the what-ifs.
