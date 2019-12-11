A mix of new and old faces will be in the dugout at L.P. Frans Stadium for the 28th season of the Hickory Crawdads in the South Atlantic League, as announced Monday by the Texas Rangers, the Crawdads’ Major League Baseball parent club.
Leading the Crawdads will be new manager Carlos Cardoza in his first season with the Crawdads. His staff includes pitching coach Jose Jaimes, hitting coach Jason Hart and assistant coach Jay Sullinger.
Cardoza, who will turn 33 in January, has had a successful tenure in short-season clubs over the previous four seasons with the Rangers. Under Cardoza, who played college ball at Armstrong Atlantic State (Ga.) and Georgia State, his Dominican Summer League (DSL) Rangers teams finished first in two of his three seasons at the helm. His teams made it to the playoffs all three years and advanced to the DSL championship series in 2016 and 2018. His first stateside managerial assignment came with the Rangers last summer with the Arizona Summer League team. Cardoza’s success continued in the AZL with a playoff run that ended with the league championship. After a 33-23 regular season in 2019, Cardoza has a 174-94 record in his four years as a manager.
Jaimes, 35, returns for his fifth season as the Crawdads pitching coach. A former pitcher in the lower levels of the Rangers system, the native of Caracas, Venezuela has been with the Rangers for 12 seasons and received rave reviews for his development of pitchers that eventually reached the major leagues, as well as several of the current top prospects in the Rangers organization.
Hart, 42, will be in his second tenure as the Crawdads hitting coach, having served at Hickory in 2010 and 2011. The native of Fair Grove, Mo. was originally a fifth-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in 1998 before he was traded to the Rangers in 2002. His only tenure in the majors came in a 10-game stretch that season. Hart has been a coach with the Rangers since 2008 and was with AA Frisco (Tex.) the past eight seasons.
Sullenger, who will be in his first season with the Crawdads, has an extensive background in college baseball. The native of McGaheysville, Va. spent five seasons at the head baseball coach at Biola Univ. (Calif.) where he was 137-137. Prior to that stint, Sullenger was an assistant and later an associate head coach at James Madison Univ.
The Crawdads training staff was also named by the Rangers on Monday. The trainer is Tyler Voas, who was with the Dominican Summer League Rangers the last two years. The strength and conditioning coach is Andy Earp. Both are in their first seasons with Hickory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.