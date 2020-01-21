Welcome back to Crawdads Corner!
Earlier this month, we officially kicked off the 2020 season with our Winter Caravan. For those who didn’t get to attend, we were joined by several coaches in the organization including Joshua Johnson, who was a member of the ‘Dads staff last season, Corey Ragsdale, who managed the team from 2013 to the championship 2015 season, and Carlos Cardoza, who will be taking over as the Crawdads new manager this season. Carlos got the chance to speak at the event, sharing his excitement and what he is eager to bring to the team for the upcoming season.
Carlos arrived to town a day before the Caravan and got to explore the stadium and the city a little bit. He returned home, impressed by everything he saw.
“If I was excited to be in Hickory, I’m leaving today ecstatic,” he said. He even took the time to sit down with the 10 members of the Crawdads front office staff, learning about what each person does, how we got to our current role, and what the community and Crawdads mean to us. We had separate conversations with Carlos in different parts of the office, but all our answers had a common theme as to what the Crawdads mean to us: community. The answer struck a chord with Carlos, who shared in his speech at the Caravan that community is one of the focuses that he tries to instill in his clubhouses.
“Team culture, for me if it’s about one thing, it’s about being a part of something bigger than yourself,” he said. “There’s two words I want to hit on when it comes to being a part of something bigger than yourself: community and inclusion.” He emphasized how important it is that everyone on the team works together, gives their best every day, and becomes a part of what is around them.
This season will be Carlos’ fifth as a manager in the Rangers’ organization, starting with the Dominican Summer League Rangers for three years before coming stateside last season with the Arizona Rookie League. Because of his experience with these teams, he is likely to have a relationship with many of the players that will make up the Crawdads roster.
Carlos is excited to work with these players as well as the ones that he may not know very well. “One of the things I learned from [Corey Ragsdale], managing Hickory, is that you have to be around, be a part of it, check in with host families,” he shared. “I thought that kind of stopped after rookie ball, but it certainly doesn’t, it’s going to be a big part of it.” He knows what it takes and is ready to help his players through the challenges they may face over the course of the season.
Coming to Hickory is a big adjustment for players as it is the first full season of 140 games that they will have played in their careers after coming off of shorter seasons in rookie ball, college, or even high school.
For the team’s Latin players, the adjustment can be even harder as these games may be the first they have ever played in the United States. Players are learning the ins and outs of being in professional baseball, adjusting to the demands of travel and six months of games, but the Latin players are also doing it in a different language and culture than they are accustomed to. “They’ll need a lot of guidance, a lot of support and it’s going to take all of us and that’s the fun part,” Carlos said.
Carlos will head to Arizona in about a month, where he will join the other minor league coaches at the Ranger’s complex in the city of Surprise. The coaches work with groups of players that are not only trying to prepare for the season through scrimmages and practices, but also prove that they have improved their skills and deserve to be promoted to a higher level this year.
At the end of March, the rosters will shake out and the newest group of Crawdads players will make the journey to Hickory to begin their season. Carlos can’t wait for it all to get started and to become a part of the Hickory community.
“When I first started coaching, someone told me that if you can make each Opening Day more important, more significant, than the last one, that’s the sign of good things happening. I know this year’s Opening Day is months away but it already feels special.”
