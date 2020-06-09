Crawdads Corner: In 1995, racer Jeff Gordon was swinging for the team

When we’ve talked about the famous faces that have come through Hickory, the focus is often times on the former players that have suited up for the team rather than some of the celebrities that have made appearances over the years. For fans that were able to attend a game back 1995, may have gotten to see a few of the bigger names in NASCAR history. That year, drivers such as Jeff Gordon and Dale Jarrett came to the Frans as part of a race-themed promotion titled Motor Head Monday.
In 1995 the 3-year-old Crawdads franchise was atop the South Atlantic League attendance standings as fans were flocking to LP Frans Stadium to see what all the rage was about. In fact, the ‘Dads were averaging nearly 50% more per game than the next best team in the league. While the Crawdads were a big draw at the box office, nearly every team experiences a bit of a Monday lull in the stands. With six such days on the schedule for the ’95 season, the marketing team was tasked with coming up with a promotion to lure fans out to the park. The solution: Motor Head Mondays where NASCAR drivers would be in attendance not only to sign autographs but also take 20 pre-game swings on the field as part of a season-long competition with each other. Each hit the driver managed was assigned different point values with the winner earning a $1,000 donation for the charity of their choice and plus the title of “Crawdad Cup Champion.”
The first racer the Crawdads lined up was none other than Jeff Gordon who kicked off the Motor Head Monday series as a young rising star in NASCAR. At the time, the 23-year-old “Wonder Boy of Winston Cup Racing” was in his first season competing full-time in the Winston series and was two years away from his first Daytona 500 victory. Even as a new name to the sport, the Crawdads were nearly sold out with weeks to go before his appearance.
During the summer, Hickory-native Tommy Houston, Ward Burton, Todd Bodine and Sterling Marlin also stopped by the Frans to meet the members of Crustacean Nation and take their cuts in the batter’s box. Bodine even brought his whole crew out to Hickory for the occasion.
Dale Jarrett closed out the six-game promotional series in August. Jarrett, who was born in Conover and still lives in the area, was already a well-established driver when his Monday came. In fact, Jarrett had already won a Daytona 500 and the Mello Yello 500 while making himself a household name. When the Motor Head Monday events wrapped up, Gordon would beat Jarrett by a mere 14 points to win the season championship. In 2018, the Jarretts would create a local buzz as Dale’s son Zach came to town to take on the ‘Dads as the starting outfielder for the visiting Delmarva Shorebirds.
Motor Head Mondays were a huge success for the ‘Dads, who took their slowest day of the week and turned it into a promotion that drew up to 5,000 people a game.
Motor Head Mondays were part of a great year in 1995.
An August game against the Augusta GreenJackets at Lake Olmstead Stadium was aired on ESPN2 and made history as the first South Atlantic League game to be broadcast on TV. There was even a push to get an official Crawdads license plate commissioned by the NC Department of Motor Vehicles.
Ashley Salinas is the director of marketing, communications and merchandise for the Hickory Crawdads minor league baseball team.
