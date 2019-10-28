Welcome back to Crawdads Corner! It’s been an exciting month of playoff baseball and while we wait to see who will take home the World Series trophy this week, we wanted to take a look at our alumni list. Many of our players have gone onto have long careers in the majors, others became coaches and one is even now playing in the NFL.
Several former ‘Dads found themselves in the middle of playoff action. Luke Jackson (2012 Crawdad) and Alex Claudio (2013) were steady bullpen arms for the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively. Jurickson Profar (2011) was the starting second baseman for the Oakland A’s. Martin Perez, a 2009 Crawdad that also rehabbed in Hickory in 2018, started 29 games for the Minnesota Twins in the regular season but did not appear in a postseason game. All four teams featuring a Crawdad were eliminated in the wild card game or division series, so the ‘Dads will not have a repeat of last year when 2006 Crawdad Steve Pearce was named World Series MVP.
Eleven former Crawdads made their major league debut in 2019. The ‘Dads now have 176 alumni that have gone on to play at least one game in the MLB. This season, the Texas Rangers overtook the Pittsburgh Pirates for most MLB players developed in Hickory. The Crawdads were the low-A affiliate for the Pirates for 10 seasons (1999-2008) before the Rangers took over the player development contract. During the affiliation with the Pirates, 69 future big-league players spent time in Hickory.
The ‘Dads were originally affiliated with the Chicago White Sox from 1993 to 1998, although only 37 players made the MLB. As of the end of the 2019 season, the Rangers have had 70 players reach the majors. That number will continue to increase as many recent Crawdads are still developing in the minors. The Rangers also own the Crawdads, meaning many future Rangers will be taking the field in Hickory in the years to come. Eighteen of the Rangers’ top 30 prospects, including the top eight, have all played for the ‘Dads and a majority of them will likely add their names to the list of former ‘Dads to have reached the MLB in the next few seasons.
The 2015 Crawdads team not only won the South Atlantic League Championship, but also produced the most MLB players of any ‘Dads team with 16. The team featured Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman, starting pitcher Ariel Jurado and several players, such as Joe Palumbo, who are looking to cement their place in the majors after getting their foot in the door this season.
Jose Leclerc, a member of the 2013 ‘Dads, established himself as the Rangers closer this season and recorded a strikeout for the final out in Globe Life Park history. Leclerc’s 2013 teammate Jordan Akins is also playing on the national stage, although after his time in Hickory he traded in his batting helmet for a football helmet. Akins returned to school, attending the University of Central Florida, where he played tight end. Last season he was drafted by the Houston Texans and just a few weeks ago, scored his first NFL touchdown, becoming the first, and possibly last, Crawdads alumni to score a touchdown in the National Football League.
One of the members of the inaugural Hickory Crawdads team in 1993, Frank Menechino was recently named hitting coach for the Chicago White Sox. Menechino appeared in 450 MLB games from 1999 to 2005 and has spent the past three seasons as the assistant hitting coach for the Miami Marlins.
We will see you out at L.P. Frans stadium for Opening Night on April 16th in 170 days.
