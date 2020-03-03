We are just 44 days away from opening night and if you are like us, you are counting down the hours until the ‘Dads are back in action under the lights of LP Frans Stadium. Over its history, the Frans has had several rounds of renovations to keep it up-to-date and in pristine condition. This offseason, several projects are being done for the fans and players to make the 28th season of Crawdads baseball the best yet.
The big project this offseason is the work being done in the clubhouses. Since the construction of the stadium in 1993, the locker rooms have remained largely untouched by the renovation projects around the ballpark until this year. On the visiting side, the space was opened up by converting a storage room into a coach’s office. The average number of coaches and trainers assigned to a minor league team has increased since the original construction of the clubhouses, creating a need for more space for their locker area. The center of the locker room previously housed a bank of lockers, but those were instead pushed to a wall, creating an open setup where couches now sit for players to watch TV and lounge before the game. The visiting clubhouse also got new paint, carpet, and ceiling tiles.
On the Crawdads side, brand new wooden lockers were installed and TVs were hung from the center of the room for players to watch while relaxing on the new sofas. The laundry room was also redone to become a players’ lounge, where their pre- and post-game meals will be served. Like on the visiting side, the coaches now have more space as the wall that had led to the umpires’ room was taken down to create a new locker and shower area for the ‘Dads coaching staff. Their previous dressing area was converted to a game prep area with work space for the coaches to watch film and study for the upcoming matchups. As before, the manager still has his own office and shower area, but both were touched up along with the rest of the clubhouse. Like on the visiting side, the clubhouse received new paint and carpet but the ceiling was redone to create a “cloud ceiling” with hanging light fixtures.
An additional building was constructed behind the batting cage to house the new laundry facility and umpires’ locker room. The building is connected to a previous equipment room where extra uniforms, travel bags, helmets and bats are stored. All the work in the clubhouses is nearly complete, with a few odds and ends remaining such as moving in the couches.
Many people do not know that the stadium actually sits atop a small natural spring. Last season, the spring changed course and began to leak a little water into the visiting team’s dugout. To alleviate the excess water, crews dug a drain under the warning track to reroute the water outside of the ballpark. Both ends of the visiting dugout also had a drain installed beneath the gates where fans enter/exit for kids run the bases. These drains are designed to catch the runoff from the stands during a heavy rainstorm that would flow down the steps onto the field.
For most families with young children, no trip to the ballpark would be complete without a stop by the Crawdads playground. A few weeks ago, the old playground was taken down to make way for a new and improved structure that is set to begin construction shortly and be completed by the Crawdads matchup against the LR Bears on Monday, April 6. The ‘Dads are also adding a new inflatable slide that will join the existing bounce house, speed pitch, and carousel for amusement options for kids at the park.
The luxury suites and picnic deck are also getting a little touching up. All six suites are having new flooring installed, with a laminate wood floor replacing the carpet. Meanwhile, the deck is getting new wood rails as the old ones have become worn over time. Of course, no offseason would be complete without some fresh paint. The section handrails, dugout tops, VIP section and bathrooms all will have a new coat in preparation for the 2020 season.
You can see the work done at the stadium in just 18 days at the Crawdads Spring Fling. The free event will include tours of the clubhouse, batting practice on the field, the launch of single game ticket sales and the debut of new merchandise.
