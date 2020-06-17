Dale Jarrett in quarantine for COVID-19 virus; NASCAR legend from Catawba County says follow the guidelines
0 comments
breaking featured

Dale Jarrett in quarantine for COVID-19 virus; NASCAR legend from Catawba County says follow the guidelines

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
CAR NASCAR Jarrett Coronavirus

In this Jan. 20. 2017, file photo, former driver and television commentator Dale Jarrett poses for photographers on the red carpet before the start of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C. Jarrett says he has tested positive for coronavirus and now is in quarantine. The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion made the announcement during NBCSN's Hall of Fame announcement show on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

 Mike McCarn

The Associated Press

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.

The 63-year-old Jarrett broke the news during NASCAR's Hall of Fame announcement, explaining that's why he did not return to NBCSN's studio with the other hosts.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion said the only symptom he had was a slight cough and that he was doing well.

“I’ve been one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this and it’s really getting less and less each day, so I’m doing very, very well," Jarrett said. “All I can say is follow all the guidelines stay as safe as you possibly can and hopefully we can all get through this in the very near future."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Michigan dam had repeated safety violations before flooding
Motor Sports

Michigan dam had repeated safety violations before flooding

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A hydroelectric dam that failed to hold back floodwaters this week in Michigan was the target of lengthy investigations by federal regulators, who revoked the facility's license over safety violations two years before the flooding that forced 10,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Watch Now: Related Video

How's the weather shaping up for Memorial Day weekend?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News