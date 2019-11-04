BY CODY DALTON
Special to the Record
HICKORY, N.C. — Behind a career-high 25 points from sophomore guard Jonathan McFall, the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team opened its season with a 107-65 victory against the Brevard JV team on Saturday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.
The 20-point performance for McFall was the third overall and second-straight of his career after he finished last season’s finale with what was then a carer-high 20 points.
CVCC (1-0) surged ahead of the Tornados in the opening half, taking a 45-25 halftime lead. McFall led the first-half drive for the Red Hawks by scoring 15 points. Tony Hauser added 10 points in his career game at Catawba Valley.
The Red Hawks closed out the game by outscoring the Tornados 62-40 during the second half. Freshman guard Charles Bryson led the charge for CVCC during the second half by scoring all 15 of his points, and McFall continued his hot play by adding 10 points in the half.
Five Catawba Valley men’s basketball players reached double figures in scoring in Saturday’s non-conference contest, including McFall, Bryson, Sal-Bey Young (11 points), Zach De La Cruz (10) and Hauser (10).
The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday when it travels to Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute for a rivalry game against the Cobras. Tipoff in Hudson is set for 7 p.m.
