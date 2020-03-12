MAIDEN — The Maiden baseball team got a strong performance on the mound from starter Carlos Reynoso, solid defense and timely hitting on Wednesday night. They also got a bit of a seventh-inning scare from the Bunker Hill Bears before walking off with a 5-4 victory to stay unbeaten in 2020.
“That’s the game of baseball. You’ve got to play every out of every inning. Anything can really happen,” said Maiden coach Dustin Hull about watching a three-run lead shrink to just one in the last inning. “Fortunately, we were able to get some outs there. They’ve got a good ball club. It was a good win. I’ll take every one I can get.”
Maiden broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the second inning with a single tally in the second and added three more in the third inning to go up 5-1. The Blue Devils, behind the mastery of the left-hander Reynoso, seemed solidly in control.
The Bears did manage to scratch out a run in the fifth when Carson Sigmon singled home Clayson Chapman.
Maiden reliever Jacob Cauble came on and put Bunker Hill down in order in the sixth. But in the seventh, Bears lead-off hitter Josh Fulbright opened the door with a walk off of Bain Sipe.
Fulbright moved up on an infield out. Then Chance Carden shot a double down the third-base line to score Fulbright, bringing the score to 5-3.
A balk moved Carden to third. The Blue Devils staved off a run when third baseman Ross Fowler picked up a smash off the bat of Chapman, looked Carden back and fired to first. Although Fowler’s throw was wide, first sacker Dalton James made a heads-up play to come off the base to get the throw and tag out Chapman without allowing Carden to score.
But Sigmon went the other way and looped a seeing-eye single just inside the left-field line to make it a 5-4 game and put the tying run on first. Sipe finally induced pinch-hitter Casey Knighten to sky an infield popup that James corralled for the final out.
“We competed. We battled all the way to the end, so I’m proud of the kids for that,” said Bunker Hill coach. Todd Setzer. “Down three runs going into the last inning and we end up with the tying run on base. You can’t ask for more than that.”
Bunker Hill took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Seth Pennington’s double that scored Sigmon. Maiden tied it in its first at-bat when Reynoso singled home Cauble, who had walked, with a liner to right.
Up 2-1 going into the bottom of the third, the Blue Devils sent nine batters to the plate. Sipe led off the third frame with a double down the left-field line and Reynoso popped a high fly that dropped safely in left followed by a bunt single by Austin Hoyle to load the bases.
All three scored — Sipe on a bases-loaded walk, Reynoso on a passed ball and Hoyle on an infield error.
“One inning killed us. We had a couple of walks and two errors,” said Setzer. “You combine walks and errors and give up unearned runs, and you lose 5-4. That’s the way baseball goes.”
Maiden made the most of the opportunities the game afforded the Blue Devils. Maiden hitters collected seven hits, including doubles by Sipe and Brenden Harrison. Reynoso and Harrison each had two base hits. Five different Blue Devils scored and three drove in runs.
“We talked about it,” Hull said about moving runners up and taking advantage of any extra bases and outs during the course of a game. “We’ve worked on it, getting guys on and moving them around. Being unselfish and doing whatever it takes to get runners moved. We’ve done a good job of that so far.”
Reynoso got the win in five innings on the hill. He allowed four hits, walked one, hit one and struck out four. More importantly, he threw strikes.
“He battles every time he goes out there. Whether he’s got his good stuff or not, he’s going to work and he’s going to work through whatever he’s got going,” Hull said. “He threw a lot of strikes tonight and made them put the ball in play and that’s what counts.”
Bunker Hill starter Jordan Yoder went 2 1/3 innings, allowed five hits, struck out two and walked four. Seth Moore and Ethan Hildebran pitched in relief for the Bears.
Bunker Hill stroked six hits with three singles going to Sigmon, who also drove in a pair of runs. Carden had a single, a double and an RBI and Pennington drove in a run with his two-base hit.
Maiden improves to 5-0 on the season and was scheduled to play at home on Thursday versus Lincolnton.
Bunker Hill, now 3-2 with both losses to Maiden, is slated to play tonight at West Iredell.
