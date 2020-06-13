Longtime Hickory Post 48 athletic director Waters dies at 84

Roy Waters made an indelible mark on Catawba County sports, most notably as the athletic director of the Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team for 26 years. Five years after retiring from that position, the former Mountain View volunteer firefighter died Saturday at age 84.
Also the former game clock operator for Fred T. Foard football games from 1975 to 2009 and previously a driver at Hickory Motor Speedway, Waters worked with several different head coaches during his near three-decade run as the Hickory Post 48 AD. Marty Curtis was the first coach he worked with, followed by Dwayne Finger, Jeff Price, Dusty Ellis, Chip Watts, Fore Rembert and Cameron Beard.
Hickory Post 48 posted a combined record of 414-340 under Waters’ leadership, including a 267-208 mark in Area IV West Division play. The program won Area IV titles in 1993 and 2002 while finishing second in 1997 and 2011.
Waters was also Area IV commissioner for most of his tenure as the Hickory Post 48 AD. Inducted into the North Carolina American Legion Hall of Fame in 1997, he retired in 2015 to focus on his health and spend more time with his family.
Note: Look for a more in-depth feature on Waters in an upcoming edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!