HICKORY – Behind a pair of goals from Aqsa Mushtaq, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team picked up a 4-0 home victory against Wingate on Saturday, according to a press release from LRU Athletics.
Abbie Brown scored her team-leading eighth goal in the eighth minute to put the Bears (6-2-1 overall, 4-1 South Atlantic Conference) in front. Mushtaq followed with her first of the season nine minutes later on a pass from Christina Shimshock. She scored again just after halftime and Hannah Van Eerden later converted a Brown pass into her third goal for the final score.
Senior goalkeeper Loren Sterling made four saves in goal to earn the shutout and give Wingate (5-2-1, 2-1) its first conference loss. Lenoir-Rhyne will continue SAC play on Wednesday with a road match at Coker.
Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer completes Wingate sweep
HICKORY – The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team defeated Wingate 3-1 on Saturday to complete the doubleheader sweep, according to a press release from LRU Athletics.
Victor Cascon scored twice before halftime to ensure the Bears (4-3 overall, 3-1 SAC) never trailed. Cascon now has five goals on the season, surpassing his total of four from a year ago. Cameron Saul added his third goal this year late in the match before Wingate (4-2-1, 2-1) ended the shutout in the 90th minute.
Bears keeper Alex Langer made two saves in goal for the victory. Lenoir-Rhyne continues conference play with a trip to Coker on Wednesday.
Crawdads’ Thompson named best Rangers prospect
HICKORY – Baseball America has named Bubba Thompson as the best Texas Rangers minor league player for 2018, according to a press release from the Hickory Crawdads.
Thompson joined the Crawdads in May and hit .289 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs. He also stole 32 bases, which ranked third in the South Atlantic League this season.