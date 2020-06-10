Lenoir-Rhyne announces 2020 Sports Hall of Fame Class; includes one coach and four athletes

Lenoir-Rhyne University will add five members to its Sports Hall of Fame as Brittany Cherry, Jeff Haddock, Amber Holt, Mike Houston and Smith Sharpe make up the Class of 2020.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be part of Lenoir-Rhyne’s Homecoming Weekend and will take place in the P.E. Monroe Auditorium on Lenoir-Rhyne’s campus at 11 a.m., on October 10.
The five will also be honored during Lenoir-Rhyne’s Football game against Tusculum, which begins at 2 p.m., at Moretz Stadium. Additionally, Crystal Clary will be formally inducted as she was a class of 2019 Hall-of-Famer but couldn’t attend the ceremony.
Brittany Cherry (Softball)Brittany Cherry will become a Hall-of-Famer in her first year of eligibility. She led Lenoir-Rhyne to NCAA Tournament appearances in each of her four years. She is the university’s all-time leader in at bats (758) and ranks second in hits (268) and is tied for the program lead with 62 doubles. Cherry was an All-Conference performer in three of her four seasons with two First Team selections. Additionally, she was named All-Region twice and her 171 career runs places her fourth in Lenoir-Rhyne history.
Cherry helped Lenoir-Rhyne to three SAC Regular Season Championships, two South Atlantic Conference Championships and was a part of the winningest season in team history when the 2010 squad went 53-9. During that 2010 season, she led LR to it’s first-ever NCAA Super Regional appearance. Cherry owns the all-time NCAA Division II single-game record for most runs scored in an NCAA Tournament game with five against Augusta in 2010.
Jeff Haddock (Men’s Basketball)Jeff Haddock ranks fourteenth on the all-time scoring list at Lenoir-Rhyne as he finished his career with 1,453 points in his three seasons. Haddock’s 16.1 career points per game ranks fifth in program history and his 373 career assists place him sixth. He also ranks in the top 10 in career 3-pointers made and career 3-point percentage. During his senior season, Haddock poured in 21.1 points per game which is the seventh-highest single-season total in Lenoir-Rhyne history. Haddock also holds the single-game record for steals with seven and was twice named an All-Conference performer.
The Bears won 60 games in Haddock’s three years and he helped Lenoir-Rhyne to back-to-back SAC Tournament Championships in the 1991-92 and 1992-93 seasons. He was part of the 1993 team that went to the Elite 8 in the National Tournament. The 25-7 record by Haddock’s Bears in 1992-93 represents the second-most victories in a single season in program history.
Amber Holt (Basketball/Soccer)Amber Holt joins Cherry as Hall-of-Famers in their first year of eligibility. On the hardwood, Holt ranks sixth in Lenoir-Rhyne history with 1,502 career points. Showing her versatility, she also ranks fourth in team history with 409 career assists and is tied for fourth with 136 made 3-pointers. Holt owns the career record for most points scored in NCAA Tournament games with 39 and was named First Team All-conference three times and Second Team All-SAC once. She was the 2006-07 SAC Freshman of the Year and helped LR to back-to-back SAC Regular Season titles in 2008-09 and 2009-10 and a SAC Tournament Championship in 2008-09.
On the pitch, Holt was just as accomplished. In 2007, she was named First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-Region. As a senior, Holt was once again named First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-Region. She led the Bears in goals (9) and points (23) in 2010. During that 2010 season, the Bears would go 19-2-2 and set the program record for most wins and the highest winning percentage. Lenoir-Rhyne would claim SAC Regular Season and Conference Tournament titles that year and advance to the NCAA Division II National Quarterfinals where they fell in penalty kicks.
Mike Houston (Football)Mike Houston took the Bears to the NCAA Division II National Championship game in 2013, further than all but three other teams in the 100-year history of Lenoir-Rhyne football. In his three years as head coach, Houston posted a 29-8 overall record and was named the league’s Coach of the Year in all three seasons. He led Lenoir-Rhyne to SAC Championships in all three of his years at the helm and went 4-2 in NCAA Playoff games. Prior to his tenure as a head coach, the Bears hadn’t won a SAC Championship since 1994.
Houston coached 11 players who went on to become All-Americans under his leadership and had three different offensive linemen win the SAC Jacobs Blocking Trophy in his tenure. His 2013 squad still holds the NCAA Division II record for most rushing yards in a season with 5,563. The 13 wins in 2013 is tied for the most wins in a single-season in Bears’ history.
Houston also served as Lenoir-Rhyne’s defensive coordinator for four seasons (2007-10) before being elevated to head coach in the spring of 2011.
Smith Sharpe (Football)Smith Sharpe has more tackles than any other player in the 100-year history of Lenoir-Rhyne football. Sharpe’s 431 career tackles make him the all-time leader and one of just two players to ever record more than 400 tackles in a career. Not surprisingly, Sharpe has two seasons where he appears in the top 10 for most tackles in a season. His 163 stops in 1986 ranks second and his 132 tackles in 1985 is the tenth-most in a single season.
Sharpe was twice named an All-Conference performer (1985 and 1987) and was a two-time NAIA Academic All-American. He is one of just four players in history to be named an Academic All-American two times. Smith also served as team captain for the 1986 and 1987 seasons and helped turn the program from a 1-win team during his freshman season to a 7-4 record as a senior. Sharpe was twice named Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and 1987.
