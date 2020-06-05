Athletes Lab adds Rapsodo Technology to performance center

MAIDEN — Athletes Lab LLC announced this week the purchase of Rapsodo Technology for its 33,000 square foot performance center. The purchase is the latest addition to the organization's commitment to bring elite technology, resources, tools, equipment and coaches to meet the needs of area athletes and maximize their experience as well as development.
The Rapsodo Technology is the latest announcement for the rapidly growing organization, which has made a big commitment to area athletes in the past year with the acquisition of the 33,000 square foot performance center to call home. Athletes Lab Performance Center is equipped with a multi-purpose turf field, 11 cages, a pitching area, three pitching machines, three VertiMax machines and a pro/collegiate weight room. Additionally, the company has added key personnel with the addition of chief operating officer/pitching coordinator/head of recruiting Aaron Rembert, head strength and conditioning coach Ryan Gant and performance coach Audra Harrison.
“We continue to provide the best resources and latest technology for our athletes and coaches,” said chief executive officer Grant Rembert. “Our goal is to provide a professional facility with professional coaches that have all the tools to maximize the development of our athletes. We want no excuses when it comes to development and athletic enhancement of all athletes in the area.
“I am excited to continue to make announcements, continue to get better and strive for excellence in athletic development,” he added. “This is the latest announcement but not the last — I want every aspect of development covered.”
Rapsodo Technology provides numerical and tangible feedback to pitchers and hitters, tracking the data with a profile. It allows for each individual to have a report where the instructors and college recruiters can track development over a period of time by measuring such attributes as fastball velocity, spin rate, axis and location for pitchers as well as exit velocity, launch angle and swing plane for hitters.
“This technology will give our instructors and players the feedback to continue to coach and develop at a high level,” said Grant Rembert. “Numbers do not lie, you have to put in the work, and this will help us track it. It adds another level of accountability on all parts and we are excited to get it implemented.”
Athletes Lab Performance Center is located at 11 East Boyd Street in Maiden and can be reached by calling 828-320-8352 or emailing agrembert.21@gmail.com. More information about Athletes Lab can also be found at www.athleteslab.org.
