Football Camp
St. Stephens High School will host its annual “Little Indian Football Camp" for rising first through eighth graders from July 29-31 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m at the St. Stephens High School football field.
The camp will include emphasis fundamentals, competition and teamwork.
The cost of the camp is $40. It will cost only $20 for those registered to play St. Stephens Optimist Football.
To register, arrive at the football field on the first day of the camp, July 29, starting at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, contact head coach Wayne Hicks by email at wayne_hicks@catawbaschools.net or call (828) 256-9841 extension 376409.
Senior Citizen Day
Unifour Senior Games will host Senior Citizen Day on Aug. 20 at Westmont Senior Center starting at noon. Senior citizens are invited to enjoy music, food and games.
For more information, contact Von Curry at (828) 324-1200.