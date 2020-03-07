The Hickory Western Youth Athletic Association Midget League boys and girls teams and the Pee Wee boys team all won tournaments earlier this month.

Hickory hosted the Midget League girls tournament with teams from Alexander and Burke counties participating, according to Sherry Morgan, senior recreation programmer for Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism.

The Midget League boys tournament was played in Shelby with teams from Shelby, Lenoir, Alexander County and Burke County.

Hickory’s Pee Wee boys team played in Alexander County.

