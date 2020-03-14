Hickory Charity Chase Postponed
In concert with other efforts around the country to control the spread of COVID-19, the Charity Chase Executive Committee has chosen to postpone the 2020 Charity Chase Half Marathon and 5K. The races, originally scheduled for March 28th, two weeks from now, are being postponed to June 6.
Charity Chase and its beneficiary charitable groups in the Catawba County area appreciate the support of its volunteers, sponsors and participants, and their patience as we work through this public health threat.
Participants may elect to remain registered, request a refund or transfer their registration to the 2021 event.
People should go to runtimeraces.com for more information. Charity Chase Half Marathon and 5K are sponsored by the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley.
Foard Golf Tournament
Fred T. Foard’s Athletic Booster Club will host a golf tournament to help fund athletic programs at the high school.
Prizes will be given and will include cash prizes and door prizes for foursomes, longest drive and closest to pin.
To register, contact Melissa Ward with the booster club at 828-217-6090 or email at ftfathletics@gmail.com.
Where: Catawba Country Club.
When: April 4.
Cost: The cost for each team is $260 and $65 per individual golfer. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Free Jazzercise Classes for Young Adult Girls
The Highland Recreation Center is offering free Jazzercise classes to girls ages 16 to 21 until March 31.
Where: The Highland Recreation Center at 1451 8th Street Drive NE in Hickory.
When: Classes are offered Monday through Saturday online through March 31.
Cost: Free.
For more information, visit jazzercise.com or contact Dani Miguel at danimiguel@gmail.com or call 828-829-0482.
