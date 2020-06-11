HMS Roundup: Diaz, Barnes-Crum among winners in MTP Tire 220

Six races took place last Saturday night as part of the MTP Tire 220 at Hickory Motor Speedway. The third straight event held at HMS without fans in attendance began and ended with 40-lap features in the Late Model Stock Cars division, while the 4-Cylinders, Super Trucks, Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models and Street Stocks also participated.
In the first Late Model Stock Cars race of the night, Mason Diaz set the fast time in qualifying and started from the pole position with Chris Hudspeth to his outside. Meanwhile, row two consisted of Annabeth Barnes-Crum and Mason Ludwig. Following cautions both early and late in the race, Diaz took his first win at Hickory Motor Speedway ahead of second-place Matt Leicht, third-place Barnes-Crum, fourth-place Thomas Beane and fifth-place Hudspeth.
Competing next were the high-revving 4-Cylinders in a 25-lap race. Brian Mundy took the top spot after time trails with Curtis Pardue to his outside, with Mundy ultimately crossing the finish line first. Cody Combs followed in second place, while Ashton Trivette came in third, Curtis Pardue took fourth and Robert Trivette finished fifth.
A match race in the Super Trucks division pitting Zach Hale against Joey Shuryan followed, as both drivers vied for their first victory at Hickory Motor Speedway. In the end, Shuryan was sidelined by a broken trailing arm on his vehicle that allowed Hale to capture the checkered flag.
As for the Limited Late Models’ 50-lap Paramount Kia “BIG 10” Racing Challenge, Mitch Walker started first after qualifying with Josh Kossek to his outside and a second row consisting of Chase Janes and Todd Midas. Janes was able to work his way to the front by the end of the race, while Walker took second, Kossek came in third and Midas and Nathan Lineback finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Street Stocks rolled off next for their 30-lap feature, which saw Mark Whitten top qualifying with Ethan Johnson to his outside. A close battle between Whitten and Johnson ensued with Whitten earning the victory, while Johnson finished second. Additionally, holding down the third through fifth spots were Marshall Sutton, Trey Buff and Kevin Eby in that order.
Capping the night’s events was another race involving the drivers of the Late Model Stock Cars division. After an invert from the finishing order of the opening race and multiple cautions once again, Barnes-Crum crossed the finish line first. Finishing next was Diaz, while Ludwig came in third, Leicht took fourth and Beane finished fifth.
The CARS Racing Tour comes to town this Saturday for a thrilling Late Model and Super Late Model twin bill at Hickory Motor Speedway, while next weekend will feature the return of the NASCAR weekly racing series with a full slate of action.
For more information, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or search for Hickory Motor Speedway on Twitter or Instagram. The track can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.
