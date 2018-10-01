As the calendar turns to October, high school coaches in the area begin to look at playoff situations for their teams. This is the final week of the regular season for girls tennis. Volleyball and girls golf programs are in their final two weeks while the boys soccer leagues approach the halfway point.
Here is a look at some of the best matchups this week:
1) Newton-Conover at East Lincoln boys soccer (Monday)
Is there a new sheriff in town? The East Lincoln Mustangs are riding high with a high-powered offense and, as it was once said in the old westerns, ready to take over in these parts. East Lincoln has scored 79 goals in running up a 13-1 record, which includes a 6-0 mark at the top of the South Fork 2A Conference. It’s a different view than what the East Lincoln program is used to. In the days of the Southern District 7 2A Conference from 2013 to 2016, the Mustangs finished no better than third when they went 8-6 in the league in 2014 – the only season above .500 in that stretch. Last year in the South Fork, East Lincoln finished third at 9-5 before bowing out to Lexington in the state 2A playoffs. The Mustangs have not won a playoff game from the 2013 season to the present.
Meanwhile, Newton-Conover has been the cream of the crop in the area and the Red Devils aren’t ready to step aside from the lofty perch they’ve held atop the conference. Since the Red Devils and East Lincoln came together in the same conference in 2013, Newton-Conover has either shared or won the outright conference title each year. During that run, the Red Devils have claimed two state titles, including the 2017 2A crown, and along the way they have tamed the Mustangs on the soccer pitch. The Red Devils have won all 11 meetings by a combined 43-12 score, with just three of the matches within a one-goal margin. However, one of those tight games came last year when Newton-Conover took a 2-1 victory at home.
The Red Devils (11-3 overall) enter Monday’s match at East Lincoln a game back in the league at 5-1, so a win would pull them even. A win by the Mustangs would bump them ahead by two games, but given the history of the two programs, it could mean more. It could signal that the badge is being passed.
2) Girls tennis synopsis
As we approach the final week of the regular season, girls tennis programs are in a scramble making up matches lost to rain last week. The state dual-team playoff picture is coming into focus – the first round starts Oct. 17 - and seedings will be determined for the individual conference tournaments starting Oct. 8. In the dual-team tournament, the top two 2A and 3A schools from the respective conferences, as well as the top 4A school, earns a spot. Here is where each conference stands:
Northwestern 3A/4A
The league will send a 4A representative, and, barring a collapse, that will be South Caldwell. The Spartans enter the week at 3-1, while McDowell is winless at 0-4. For the 3A schools, Hickory has the upper hand for now at 4-0 and looks to close out the regular-season conference title. The Red Tornadoes host St. Stephens on Monday, then travel to Alexander Central on Tuesday and McDowell the following day.
A second spot will go either to Watauga or Alexander Central, both at 3-1. Watauga defeated the Cougars, so it has the advantage. However, should Alexander Central defeat Hickory on Tuesday, a three-way tie for the two spots is possible. The Cougars first must get by South Caldwell on Monday and then beat winless West Caldwell on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Watauga has matches with West Caldwell, Freedom and South Caldwell.
Northwestern Foothills 2A
While the league title is not quite clinched yet, a win by 5-0 Fred T. Foard at Draughn in the regular-season finale Wednesday gives the Tigers the outright league crown and the top bid. With just one loss in the conference, East Burke is in control of the second bid as it beat fellow one-loss team Draughn. The Cavaliers host Bunker Hill on Monday, then host Patton in a makeup match Tuesday before ending the regular season at home against Hibriten.
Should East Burke falter, Draughn has a shot to earn a playoff spot, but the Wildcats will have to defeat Foard to make that happen. Before that, Draughn goes to Hibriten on Monday.
South Fork 2A
This chase is down to three teams: East Lincoln (5-0), Maiden (4-0) and Lake Norman Charter (4-1). One of those schools will not make it.
Thought to be a race between two top-10 2A teams, the Mustangs placed their entry to the chase with an upset of Lake Norman Charter. East Lincoln will get a chance to win the league title outright with matches against Bandys on Tuesday and then the finale at home against Maiden on Thursday.
The Blue Devils hope to join the Mustangs for the winner-take-all match, but will have to make up a rain-out with Lake Norman Charter on Monday, then host North Lincoln on Tuesday. After the match with Maiden, Lake Norman Charter travels to last place Newton-Conover and closes out with Lincolnton.
3) East Lincoln volleyball vs. Bandys (Tuesday), at Maiden (Thursday)
With a two-game lead over Maiden and a three-game lead over Bandys, East Lincoln has a shot to wrap up the league’s regular-season title this week. The Mustangs enter the week at 15-0 overall and 10-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference. That includes a sweep of Bandys on Sept. 6 and a 3-1 win over Maiden five days later.
Third-place Bandys gets the first shot this week with a trip to Denver. The Trojans have shown promise of the program’s resurgence. They were edged 3-2 at North Lincoln - a team that took East Lincoln to five sets last week – and then followed that with a 3-2 win at Maiden on Sept. 20.
Speaking of Maiden, the Blue Devils came off the loss to Bandys with sweeps of West Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter last week. Maiden goes to North Lincoln for what is always a tough match, then gets the Mustangs at home.
4) McDowell at South Caldwell football (Friday)
When then 0-6 South Caldwell traveled to 1-5 McDowell for the 2017 matchup, it was for the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s 4A bid. South Caldwell won the game – its only victory of the season – and that was enough to get the bid and get a first-round bye with a second-round home playoff game, despite finishing the regular season 1-10. The rules were soon changed to take away the home field advantage unless a split-conference team finishes in the top three, but the playoff spot is still there for the taking.
Both teams have shown marginal improvement to date and enter the game at 2-4 overall. The Spartans (1-1 conf.) beat West Caldwell last week and look to take a step forward in the playoff hunt with a win over McDowell (0-2).
5) East Burke at Bunker Hill volleyball (Monday)
With two weeks remaining in the Northwestern Foothills 2A volleyball race, Fred T. Foard currently holds first place with West Iredell 1.5 games behind in second. Sitting in third and fourth are East Burke (5-3 conf.) and Bunker Hill (5-4).
Both are likely to get state 2A playoff spots, but essentially, only the third-place team has that assurance. After automatic bids are selected - the Northwestern Foothills league gets two - then conference tournament winners (for leagues that have them) are placed before all third-place teams from 2A conferences around the state are picked. Then, based on MaxPreps rankings, fourth-place teams are picked, with most, but not all conferences getting slots.
All that is a way to say that the East Burke-Bunker Hill match on Monday is huge and likely determines the third playoff spot from the conference. The Cavs won the first tilt nearly a month ago and a win over the Bears pretty well wraps up third.
East Burke then goes to Hibriten later in the week before wrapping up league play against Foard. The Bears travel to West Iredell later this week, then finish conference play against Patton.
6) Northwestern 3A/4A Conference girls golf
League play wraps up the regular season this week with matches Tuesday at Silver Creek CC (Freedom host) and Catawba Springs (Hickory host). McDowell has a commanding lead for the conference’s team title and will take the league’s 4A bid into the West Region. Among the 3A schools, Freedom is up by 55 strokes on the season and looks to be headed to 3A Regionals.
For individuals looking to qualify for Regionals, players from 4A classifications must average 50 or better over five nine-hole rounds, while 1A/2A and 3A players must average 55 or better. Hickory’s Anna McDonald has won all five conference matches this season with an average round of 35. Currently under the cut for Freedom are Christina Fisher (41.6) and Albany Brock (44.6), and for Alexander Central, Jasmine Kerley at 53. Kerley’s teammate Jasmine Dessert is at 55.3.
Others to watch:
Monday: South Fork 2A Conference girls golf (Lincoln CC), South Caldwell at Alexander Central boys soccer, Watauga at West Caldwell boys soccer, West Iredell at Patton boys soccer, Bandys at North Lincoln boys soccer
Tuesday: South Fork 2A Conference girls golf (Catawba CC), Maiden at North Lincoln volleyball
Wednesday: South Caldwell at Watauga boys soccer, Lincolnton at Newton-Conover boys soccer
Thursday: Patton at East Burke boys soccer
Friday: Freedom at Alexander Central football, Watauga at Hickory football, Newton-Conover at West Lincoln football
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Week of Oct. 1-6
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Varsity soccer and volleyball matches often begin with junior varsity matches, followed by the varsity, so start times are approximate. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
MONDAY, OCT. 1
GIRLS GOLF
South Fork 2A Conference Match at Lincoln CC (Lincolnton host), 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Watauga at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
West Iredell at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at North Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell at Freedom, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Watauga at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
West Iredell at Patton, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell at Freedom, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Watauga at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Patton, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 2
CROSS-COUNTRY
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Meet at Western Piedmont CC (Patton host), 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
South Fork 2A Conference Match at Catawba CC (Newton-Conover host), 2 p.m.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Match at Silver Creek CC (Freedom host), 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Match at Hampton Heights GC (East Burke host), 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at Watauga, 4 p.m.
Hickory at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at East Burke, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Bandys, 4 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
North Lincoln at Maiden, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Maiden at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3
CROSS-COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A Pre-Conference Meet at Watauga, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference Meet at Sally’s YMCA, Denver, 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Match at Catawba Springs (Hickory host), 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Hickory at McDowell, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Draughn, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Hickory at McDowell, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Draughn, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at East Burke, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Hickory at McDowell, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at East Burke, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 4
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Fred T. Foard at Forestview, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Maiden at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Nonconference
Avery County at Patton, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Maiden, 6 p.m.
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Draughn at Hickory, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 5
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.
McDowell at South Caldwell (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.
Watauga at Hickory (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at St. Stephens (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Draughn (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, 7:30 p.m.
Patton at East Burke (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Bandys (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, 7:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 6
CROSS-COUNTRY
Freedom at Great American Festival, Cary, 8 a.m.
Hickory at Wendy’s Invitational, McAlpine Park, Charlotte, 8 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Maiden at Watauga, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 2 p.m.