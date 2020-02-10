CARY – St. Stephens’ Katie Parmenter had the highest finish of any swimmer from Catawba County during the three days of the state swimming and diving meets held by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
The three-day event concluded with the 3A meet on Saturday with Parmenter coming in third in the girls 500-yard freestyle event. Seeded second for the race, the Indians’ freshman finished with her best time of the high school season at 4:59.55. Parmenter continues the run of success for the Indians in the girls 500. According to records published by the NCHSAA through 2014, it is at least the seventh straight season St. Stephens has placed at least one swimmer in the top four in the race. Parmenter also finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle, which gave Parmenter all 27 points for the Indians, which as a team placed 21st in the girls meet.
In the boys race, Freedom and St. Stephens battled for bragging rights among the only two Northwestern 3A schools to compete at Cary. At the end of the day, Freedom ended up 18th with 25 points and conference champion St. Stephens was 19th with 23.
Leading the way for the Indians was Carson Parmenter, who was ninth in the 100-yard butterfly. His teammate Elijah Godfrey came in 13th in the 200-yard individual medley.
Nolan Miller was the lone individual to swim for Freedom and he wound up 12th in the 100-yard freestyle. Freedom was able to outpace the Indians in the two relays. The quartet of Nolan and Emerson Miller, Kai Hawkins and Samuel Kuehnert were 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay and 14th in the 400-yard freestyle relay. St. Stephens relay team of Godfrey, Carson Parmenter, John Cherkez and Josh Talbert were 14th in the 200 freestyle and 15th in the 400 freestyle.
In the team competition, Chapel Hill ended Marvin Ridge’s three-year championship run in the boys meet. It came down to the final race, the 400 freestyle relay, which Chapel Hill won to finish with a 266-254 victory. Charlotte Catholic won the girls championship for the third straight year with a 372-220.5 lead over Marvin Ridge.
4A RECAP:
At Friday’s 4A meet, Brody Carroll and Kayana Taylor each competed in the 100-yard butterfly with Carroll reaching the consolation final of the boys race. The junior swimmer finished 15th in the morning preliminary heat to advance to the afternoon consolation final. In that race, Carroll finished 13th with a time of 51.87, which gave South Caldwell four points in the team competition, good for 29th place.
Taylor competed in her first girls state meet and finished 19th in the morning prelim at 58.85, a high school best time.
Green Hope High won both the girls and boys titles. The boys easily outpaced Page 391-210 and the girls held off Hough 251-229.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.