For the second straight year, a South Caldwell wrestler brought home gold from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational held at Carolina Courts in Concord on Saturday.
Wrestling in one of two brackets at 120 pounds, senior Abby Phillips dominated the field to win the championship. Phillips pinned Tonya Flournory of Broughton in the first round and Florence Martella of South Mecklenburg in the quarterfinals. After defeating Cedar Ridge’s Kady Watkins by a technical fall in the semis, Phillips wrapped up her day with a pin of Southern Alamance’s Makayla Wright to capture the title.
Phillips became the second South Caldwell wrestler to bring home a state title in the two years of the event. Last year in the inaugural event held at Winston-Salem, Jade Hutto won the 126-lb. title. Hutto returned to defend her title but lost in the quarterfinals to Parkwood’s Aurora Efird. Hutto finished unscathed through the consolation bracket and defeated Lillian Sealey of High Point Central to capture third.
The Spartans brought four to Concord and, led by Phillips and Hutto, finished second as a team behind Overhills High. No official team awards were given. Madelynn Dillard (170) lost her first round match but won two in the consolation rounds before losing to LaSean Boyd of Overhills. Haley McCall (106 B) defeated Emily Breland of NW Cabarrus, then lost two straight in the quarterfinals and consolation round.
Altogether, nine wrestlers from the area conferences competed in the invitational, which featured 14 weightclass brackets, including two each for 106, 113 and 120 pounds.
Bandys sent two freshmen to Concord. Bryce Kirkland (106 A) decisioned Polk County Tori Strickland in the first round. After losing in the quarterfinals, she won her first consolation match before her elimination by Madeline Smith of NC Science of School and Math. Kynna Joyner (120 A) lost both of her matches with her elimination coming to Maria Garcia of South Lenoir.
Emily Propst (113 B) of Freedom lost in the quarterfinal round, but reached the consolation semifinals against Amy Williams of Millbrook, but lost in a 9-5 decision.
Alysha Early (132) of Alexander Central lost in the quarterfinals, then won two matches to reach the consolation semifinals before losing to Hailie Misplay of Pine Forest.
Newton-Conover’s Savannah Brown (126) dropped both her matches on Saturday.
