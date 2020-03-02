Coming from the west, the roads leading to Hickory go through Burke County. That will literally be the case in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs this week.
Three of Tuesday night’s quarterfinals will be held in Burke County with the winner advancing to the West finals on Saturday at Lenoir-Rhyne University or Catawba Valley Community College. All three games involving area schools will be rematches of games played in the last year. Here is a preview of all three matchups.
2A Girls
No. 3 Newton-Conover (27-2) at No. 2 East Burke (27-3), 7:00 p.m.
The ability for Newton-Conover to move into Saturday’s 2A West final for the first time since 2011 may depend on what it learned last year in a playoff loss at East Burke.
When these two teams met in the third round last year, it looked good for Newton-Conover early. Up by eight after the first quarter, the Red Devils with all-state center Chyna Cornwell were pounding the inside offensively and bottling up the East Burke offense. But when Cornwell got her second foul with 4:30 left in the half, she sat out the remainder of the second quarter and that provided the key turning point.
With the lane open for business, East Burke either drove with impunity for layups, or kicked out to shooters for three-pointers. The Cavaliers hit 10-of-19 in the second quarter, including five from long range and the game got out of hand with East Burke advancing with a 77-56 win.
“We’ve said all year long that we’ve got to have people stepping up around here,” said Red Devils coach Sylvia White in an interview after the loss. “We can’t be a one-person team, even though we can be led by one person.”
While the 6-foot-3 Cornwell is still the focal point of the Red Devils’ success (26 pts, 16 boards a game), there are other options available for the team this year. Junior 6-foot forward Grace Loftin has become a versatile player that can help take on the burden in the low post, or step outside to hit a three-pointer. Freshman Cassidy Geddes has shown the ability to take the reins of the offense, getting her teammates involved or making a jumper to keep opposing offenses honest. Wing players Jahlea Peters and Aalia Walton both have the ability to drive or shoot. Cornwell is what makes the team tick, but Newton-Conover is in better shape around her.
East Burke is a defensive juggernaut, as seen in a 38-30 win over Franklin on Saturday. The Cavaliers can extend a zone or play one-on-one, and they have an ability to create issues with a full-court press — something that Newton-Conover struggled with at times on Saturday in the win over Shelby. East Burke makes it very difficult to pass in a half-court set. With Riley Haas in the middle, the Cavaliers can double team in the low post to deny the ball. The team is patient on offense, methodically picking apart defensives to find open looks.
The key may be whether Newton-Conover can speed up the game with defensive pressure. Even so, the Cavaliers are led by a group of five seniors that are 105-15 in high school games. Next up: No. 4 Forbush (28-2) or the winner between No. 1 Salisbury (27-1) vs. No. 8 Ashe Co. (21-6), which will be played Monday night.
3A Girls
No. 5 Enka (24-4) at No. 1 Freedom (28-0), 6:00 p.m.
After winning the first two games in the playoffs by 49 and 36 points, Freedom continued its dominance last Saturday with a 38-point win over Charlotte Catholic. Next on deck, the team that played the Patriots the closest this season — Enka.
It took a three-pointer at the buzzer by Jayda Glass to give Freedom a 76-73 win over the Sugar Jets in the semifinal game of the Freedom Christmas Tournament in December. It is the only game Freedom has won by a single possession and just the second time its margin of victory has been within single digits (East Burke). In that contest, Emily Carver scored 36 for Enka and tied the score with 14 second remaining. Blaikley Crooks had 19 for Freedom.
This will be the fourth time in eight seasons these teams have met in the postseason. Crooks scored 26 for Freedom, as it won the second-round game 61-42 in February 2019. The Patriots also defeated Enka in a first-round game back in 2015. Enka’s lone win in the series came at Freedom in 2013, a 47-46 squeaker.
This is Freedom’s sixth quarterfinal round in seven seasons, and the team is looking to play in the West final for the second straight year and the fourth time in this stretch. Enka last played in a regional final in 1983, when it advanced to win the 3A state title.
Next up: No. 3 Cuthbertson (28-2) or No. 2 SE Guilford (28-1)
3A Boys
No. 10 Weddington (22-7) at No. 3 Freedom (27-1), 7:30 p.m.
Like the Freedom girls, the Patriots boys will also have a rematch from an earlier non-conference game. Back on January 4th, Freedom scored 31 in the final quarter to put away Weddington 83-72 at Morganton. With James Freeman receiving an ejection in the second quarter, Bradley Davis picked up the slack and scored 36 for the Patriots in the win. Sophomore Chase Lowe had 22 and Brock Bowen added 21 for the Warriors.
To get to the quarterfinals, Weddington defeated two teams on the road. After a win over Sun Valley at home, the Warriors won at Statesville last Thursday and knocked off No. 2 Cox Mill in Concord. Freedom has had little trouble to this point, routing Asheboro by 30, Dudley by 22 and putting away conference rival Hickory 73-54.
This is the sixth quarterfinal appearance for Freedom in nine seasons and the team has advanced past this round twice. The Patriots faced Weddington two other times in the playoffs with Freedom winning both in 2014 and 2016. This is the deepest run for the Warriors since losing to Freedom in 2014. They have played in just one regional final.
Next up: No. 9 Ben E. Smith (21-7) or No. 5 Hunter Huss (25-4)
