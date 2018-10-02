HICKORY – Newton-Conover sophomore Camryn Lamp earned medalist honors Monday during a South Fork 2A Conference event at Lincoln Country Club. She recorded the low score of 38, which also included a hole-in-one on the par-three No. 14.
VOLLEYBALL
East Burke 3, Bunker Hill 2
The Cavaliers and Bears went the distance Monday with East Burke claiming a 23-25, 25-21, 27-25, 21-25, 15-5 victory. Erica Clontz had 16 kills and 15 assists for the Cavs. Graleigh Hildebran finished with eight kills and 18 assists, while Riley Haas added 15 digs and 10 blocks. With the win, East Burke is now 12-6 overall and 6-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Bunker Hill’s JV team beat East Burke 2-1.
Hickory 3, Newton-Conover 0
Julie Huggins had eight kills as Hickory defeated Newton-Conover 25-6, 25-8, 25-9 on Saturday as part of a tri-match. Olivia Pisel added 15 assists and Katherine Diamonti finished with six digs in the win.
South Iredell 3, Hickory 0
In Hickory’s other tri-match Saturday, South Iredell claimed a 27-25, 25-16, 25-23 victory. Bren White finished with eight kills and 17 digs for the Red Tornadoes, who also got seven kills from Kellen Morin.
BOYS SOCCER
East Burke 3, Bunker Hill 0
A trio of Cavaliers found the net Monday as East Burke defeated Bunker Hill 3-0. Antony Salgado Rodriguez, Micah Chrisco and Brandon Cuellar each scored in the victory, while Johnathon Salgado Rodriguez made six saves in goal to preserve the shutout.
Hickory 1, St. Stephens 1 (4-2)
It took a penalty shootout but the Red Tornadoes held off their cross-town rivals with a 4-2 win after a 1-1 draw in regulation on Monday. Jaryd Stillwell scored on a Jim Drewno assist for Hickory (9-2-4 overall, 6-1 Northwestern 3A/4A), while Stillwell, Conner Stewart, Harrison Boston and Hector Diaz converted their chances in the shootout for the win.
Hickory’s JV team defeated St. Stephens 5-0 to improve to a perfect 13-0-0 this season.
Hickory Christian 10, Northside Christian 1
Behind three first-half goals from Gabriel Walker, Hickory Christian cruised to a 10-1 victory over Northside Christian on Saturday. Garrison Mullis, Braden Runyon and Braden Whitford also scored before halftime to stake the home team a 6-0 lead. Mullis added two more in the second half, Walker bagged his fourth and Wyatt King finished the scoring in the landslide win.
GIRLS TENNIS
Maiden 8, Lake Norman Charter 1
The Blue Devils maintained their perfect conference record by defeating Lake Norman Charter 8-1 on Monday. Winning singles matches for Maiden were Zoe Huffman (6-0, 6-0), Gracie Arrowood (6-2, 6-1), Madi Shull (6-2, 6-0), Hannah Sherrill (6-1, 6-1) and Evan Sherrill (6-3, 6-3). The duos of Huffman and Shull (8-3), Finger and Arrowood (8-3), and Sherrill and Sherrill (8-3) won to sweep doubles play for the Blue Devils, who improve to 12-3 overall and 5-0 in South Fork 2A Conference play.
Hickory 9, St. Stephens 0
The Red Tornadoes swept all nine matches Monday to defeat their cross-town rival. Winning singles matches for Hickory were Dawson Clifford (6-1, 6-1), Anna Thorne (6-0, 6-1), Amy Herfurth (6-0, 6-1), Nicole Kozischek (6-0, 6-0), Mason Paradine (6-1, 6-0) and Kristin Reynolds (6-2, 6-3). In doubles play, the teams of Clifford and Thorne (8-1), Herfurth and Paradine (8-0), and Kozischek and Jessme Lazo (8-0) won to complete the conference sweep over the Indians.
South Caldwell 6, Alexander Central 3
The Spartans swept doubles play to claim a 6-3 conference win over Alexander Central on Monday. Winning those doubles matches were the duos of Molly Hagerty and Taylor Austin (8-3), Gretchen Hughes and Graci Neff (10-8), and Ysabella and Zarina Villacorte (11-9). Austin (6-2, 6-1), Neff (6-3, 6-3) and Zarina Villacorte (6-3, 6-3) also won in singles play for South Caldwell.
For Alexander Central, Kristin Ratliff (6-0, 6-0), Emma Maltba (6-4, 7-6, 7-4) and Hannah Maltba (6-0, 6-0) earned points in singles play.
