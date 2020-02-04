The road to Greensboro begins tonight as the first two rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s dual team wrestling playoffs take place. Brackets were announced Monday by the NCHSAA, which announced match times at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Six teams from the three area conferences will participate in the playoffs with St. Stephens and West Lincoln looking to defend state titles.
In the 2A, 3A and 4A classes, 32 teams were slotted into predetermined brackets by the NCHAA and divided into East and West regions. With each region, the teams are placed into quads for the first two rounds at a central location for those schools. The winner of each of the four quads in the West will meet Thursday for round three, followed by the regional final the same night. The West and East regional winners meet for the state title Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.
Here is a preview involving the local schools on Tuesday.
2A
At West Lincoln: West Lincoln (21-2) (#1 South Fork) vs. Central Davidson (16-5) (#1 Central Carolina)/ Fred T. Foard (42-0) (#1 Northwestern Foothills) vs. Mt. Pleasant (19-9) (#2 Rocky River)
Back-to-back 2A state champion West Lincoln and unbeaten Fred T. Foard have the unfortunate task of a potential second-round match that would send one of the teams home early after stellar seasons.
The Rebels return 10 wrestlers that were in the lineup for last year’s 60-14 rout of Croatan in the 2A state final. Combined, that group is 235-47 during the regular season. West Lincoln is particularly tough in a stretch from 120 to 160 pounds. Four of the seven weight classes were state qualifiers in 2019, including runner-up Cannon Bridges (160 lbs.), who is 27-1. The two losses this season were to Pisgah to open the season — several Rebels were still returning from the school’s playoff run in football — and Grundy, Va.
With a deep lineup, Foard can match up with anybody and nearly every weight class has options available to head coach Mike Carey. The Tigers have nine team members that wrestled in last year’s 2A state quarterfinal loss to West Lincoln. The team boasts six wrestlers with 40 or more wins in duals this season with a combined 275-40 record. Leading the way is back-to-back defending state champion Landon Foor (182 lbs.) at 50-0.
Should West Lincoln and Foard meet, it would be the third time the two schools have met in three seasons. West Lincoln won the last two matches. Eerily enough, it was the Rebels that ruined an unbeaten season for Foard in 2018 in the 2A West final.
Central Davidson won the Central Carolinas 2A Conference and is making the first dual-meet playoff appearance since 2013, when the Spartans lost in the first round to Pisgah. The last postseason win came in 2011 against Bandys.
Mt. Pleasant lost a dual to Central Academy last Thursday that determined the Rocky River 2A Conference championship. The two teams named Tigers will meet for the third straight year. Foard eliminated Mt. Pleasant the previous two years in the second round.
At Bunker Hill: Bunker Hill (28-3) (#2 Northwestern Foothills) vs. Madison (15-7) (#1 Western Highlands)/ Surry Central (26-3) (#1 Western Piedmont) vs. East Henderson (25-5) (#2 Mountain Six)
This is a quad that has had very little postseason success, and it seems to be one that could finally get Bunker Hill over its playoff drought.
After a six-year postseason absence, Bunker Hill will make its third appearance in three seasons. The Bears have just one playoff win in their history, which occurred prior to 2007 — the last brackets made available by the NCHSAA. However, they have come close the last two seasons. In 2018, the Bears split the 14 bouts with West Lincoln, but lost the battle of bonus points and dropped a 34-33 heartbreaker. A year ago, Bunker Hill lost 39-38 to R-S Central in the first round in a tiebreaker, which came down to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the meet.
Bunker Hill has persevered through a tough schedule and has the chops to make it to Thursday’s third round. The three losses this season have been against unbeaten Foard, defending 3A state champion Bunker Hill and defending 4A tournament champion Mooresville. Like themselves, the Bears also face three other teams that have had minimal success in the postseason. The top wrestlers are 2019 state qualifier Casey Bolick (34-2, 220 lbs.) and Brayden Guess (41-4, 145)
Madison took the top 2A seed out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference and is making its sixth straight trip to the playoffs. Last year, the Patriots defeated East Gaston and picked up the first win in the postseason since 2010. The victim that year was Bunker Hill.
Surry Central won the Western Piedmont Conference and is in the playoffs for the third straight year. However, the Golden Eagles are looking for their first postseason win since 2009. They lost to West Lincoln a year ago.
East Henderson finished second in the Mountain Six and will make its first visit to the postseason since 2007.
At Lincolnton: Lincolnton (28-7) (#2 South Fork) vs. Central Academy (27-4) (#1 Rocky River)/ West Wilkes (24-0) (#1 Mountain Valley) vs. South Point (24-11) (# 2 Southwestern Athletic)
This quad has one team that has had big success on the dual playoff stage and three others looking for it.
Lincolnton defeated perennial playoff team Newton-Conover, but then lost the South Fork 2A Conference regular season finale to East Lincoln last Tuesday to finish in a three-way tie with the two teams. The Wolves won the draw to get the league’s second automatic bid and will participate in the postseason for the fifth time in their history, the first since 2017. However, Lincolnton is looking for the first win in the playoffs. The Wolves are led by Cameron Smith (39-5, 120) and Quinlan Hunter (32-4, 113).
The task will be a tough one, as the Wolves will take on Central Academy, which is the defending 2A state tournament champion. Despite that success, dual-meets have been an Achilles’ heel for the Cougars, as they have just five playoff wins and have yet to get beyond the second round.
To get past that point this year, they could get a rematch from last year with West Wilkes, which they defeated in the first round in 2019. The Blackhawks won four straight 1A dual titles from 2010 to 2013 but is looking for its first as a 2A school. In that classification, the Blackhawks have yet to make it out of the third round. They’ll take on South Point, which is making the first playoff appearance in the program’s history.
3A
At St. Stephens (Arndt Middle School): St. Stephens (30-8) (#1 Northwestern) vs. Kings Mountain (32-13) (#2 Big South)/ Statesville (30-7) (#1 Northern Piedmont) vs. North Henderson (18-8) (#3 Western Mountain)
St. Stephens begins defense of its 3A state title with a first-round battle against Kings Mountain. The Indians rebuilt after an unbeaten season a year ago and now look to have figured out its lineup for the postseason. They got a better idea of where they stood during the Kannapolis duals a couple of weeks ago, when they went 3-2. The two losses were to unbeaten Foard and 4A playoff team West Forsyth. The night before, the Indians picked off a good Bunker Hill team. St. Stephens doesn’t have the depth of the lineup, but given the right matchups, it will be able to put up a fight to defend. The Indians are led by 2019 state qualifier and 3A finals dual-meet MVP Jovanny Urzua (42-2, 113), as well as Andre Britt (47-4, 195).
Kings Mountain was the runner-up in the Big South 3A and will make its 23 appearance in the playoffs, the seventh in a row. However, the Mountaineers have advanced past the first round just once. St. Stephens eliminated Kings Mountain in 2014 and 2017, both in the first round.
Statesville is hoping for a chance at payback in round two. Last year, during a first round meet on their home mat, the Greyhounds’ first playoff appearance in three years ended quickly in a rout at the hands of St. Stephens.
A win by St. Stephens could set up a rematch with North Henderson from 2018. In the 3A West quarterfinal, the Indians and Knights battled to the last bout before North Henderson escaped with a 35-33 win and remain unbeaten. The Knights then lost the West final to eventual champion Piedmont.
4A
At Kernersville-Glenn: McDowell (16-11) (#1 Northwestern) vs. Lake Norman (23-11) (Wild Card)/ Glenn (21-1) (#1 Central Piedmont) vs. High Point Central (29-14) (Wildcard).
Without wrestlers in the 106 and 113-pound class, McDowell will have a tough task in taking out a tough Lake Norman team. The Titans lost to Lake Norman in the first round back in 2018. McDowell has just two playoff wins, the last coming against South Caldwell in 2014 before losing to Lake Norman in round two. The Wildcats have advanced past round two just once since getting to the 4A West Regional in 2016.
Glenn has just two playoff wins in eight appearances, the second coming last year at home against Ardrey Kell.
In its first playoff appearance in 10 years, High Point Central eliminated McDowell last year in the first round before dropping out against Mooresville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.