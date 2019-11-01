Two familiar faces and a newcomer from local area conferences are still among the quarterfinalists in their respective classifications in Saturday’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association state volleyball playoffs. Both Fred T. Foard (2A) and Watauga (3A) are regular visitors to the round-of-eight, while Patton continues the best season in the program’s history.
With Foard and Patton advancing to the quarterfinals, this will be the third time in the three seasons of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference that two of its member schools have done so. Foard and West Iredell reached this round the last two years.
Here is a look at the three matchups that will send the winner to Tuesday’s regional finals.
2A West
No. 5 South Rowan (28-1) at No. 1 Fred T. Foard (29-1)
This will be the third straight year Foard has reached the 2A state quarterfinals, which has been its playoff ceiling to this point. The last time the Tigers reached the regional round was in 2005, when current coach Meredith Lombardi was a freshman on the 3A state championship squad.
Two years ago, Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference member West Iredell had the Tigers number, finishing off the fourth win over Foard that season to move on. Last year, West Davidson blitzed Foard 3-0 and eventually wound up in the 2A state final. The Tigers will get another chance at a Central Carolina 2A Conference team.
Foard moved into the “Elite Eight” with a sweep of R-S Central Thursday, its 26th sweep of the season with 19 coming against playoff opponents. It previously swept South Point and East Lincoln. The Tigers are 89-6 in sets with three of those losses coming against Watauga in the lone defeat.
The main hitters are Michelle Thao and Megan Dorsey with Martina Foster providing an anchor in the middle. The setter position is split between Sarah Lingle and Haley Johnston with Lingle also lining up as a hitter on the right side.
This current playoff run is the best in school history for South Rowan. The Raiders entered with a 4-8 record all-time in state volleyball playoffs competition. A win on Saturday would double that total.
South Rowan advanced with a home sweep over West Stokes on Thursday after previously defeating Bunker Hill and Lake Norman Charter. Like Foard, South Rowan has rolled to a series of easy wins, racking up an 84-6 advantage in sets. The Raiders have 25 sweeps this season, 13 against playoff opponents. The lone match loss was to 3A West No. 1 seed West Rowan back in August.
Statistically, the Raiders are led by a sister-act on the court. Senior Kira Rymer and her sister, junior Anna Rymer, who are 1-2 on the team in kills with the younger sibling leading the team in assist with Kira second in the category.
Next up: No. 11 Patton (23-6) or No. 2 Brevard (25-5)
No. 11 Patton (23-6) at No. 2 Brevard (25-5)
After pulling out a five-set thriller at West Stanly on Tuesday, Patton had an easier time on Thursday when it swept Surry Central to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since the program began in 2007. The Panthers improved to 14-6 against NCHSAA playoff teams, with three of the losses coming against Fred T. Foard. They have won 17 of the 19 overall. The Panthers are led on the outside by Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference player of the year Ella Gragg and supported on the front line by senior Ashlyn Castle. Gragg also had 79 aces prior to Thursday’s match. Freshman Izora Gragg is the setter, averaging over eight assists per set.
Long playing in the shadow of 12-time state champion Hendersonville and five-time state champion West Henderson, Brevard is ready to make its own noise on the state level. A win on Saturday would put it in the 2A West Regional for the first time since 2006. The Blue Devils ran through the Mountain 6 2A Conference regular season and tournament by losing two sets in 12 matches. They have advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over East Gaston, Central Davidson and Forbush. Brevard played a tough out-of-conference schedule that it hopes will serve it well against the top competition. The five losses have come against playoff teams, three that are in the third round or better and Wando, a AAAA quarterfinalist in South Carolina. They are led in kills by senior Madison Baldridge and junior Ginny Pace. The setter duties are split between Kaitlyn Pressley and Hannah Cabe.
No. 5 South Rowan (28-1) or No. 1 Fred T. Foard (29-1)
3A West
No. 4 Watauga (26-0) at West Rowan (27-0)
Just three unbeaten NCHSAA teams remain in all four classifications and two of them will meet here. Not in the state finals. Not in the 3A West regional. But in the 3A quarterfinals.
This is the second straight season the Pioneers will have to travel to the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals, despite having an unbeaten record. Last year, Watauga lost to eventual state champion Marvin Ridge. The Northwestern 3A-4A Conference champions have defeated Statesville, Jay M. Robinson and Cox Mill. It has won 23 matches by a sweep, 16 against playoff teams. With a win, Watauga will advance to the West final for the first time since 2016, when it was in the 4A classification. Two seniors lead the frontline attack, with Rebekah Farthing and Brooke Byrd average nearly 4.5 kills each per set. The Pioneers setter is sophomore Brelyn Sturgill with 9.7 assists per set.
West Rowan went through the North Piedmont 3A Conference unbeaten in the regular season and conference tournament. However, the road for the Falcons has been tough lately. They had to rally in the conference tournament final to defeat North Iredell. Then in the playoffs, West Rowan swept Piedmont, but it was pushed to five sets by No. 17 AC Reynolds before defeating TC Roberson 3-1 on Thursday. The Falcons entered the playoffs 6-10 all-time in the postseason, but they have climbed steadily since a stretch of single-digit wins seasons and a ten-year playoff drought ended in 2016. They lost in the first round in 2016, the second in 2017, and the third last year. Outside hitters Tori Hester and Kaylin Dowling lead the attack with Allison Ennis and Noe Gaeta setting the offense.
Next up: No. 3 Marvin Ridge (30-3) or No. 2 West Henderson (28-6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.