Last Saturday’s first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association volleyball playoffs cut the field to 32 for all four classifications, which will play Round 2 today.
From the three area conferences, the playoff teams were cut in half from 16 to eight with five still alive in the 2A and two more in 3A. McDowell, the lone 4A team to get a playoff spot, had a bye and will play its first match today.
2A West
No. 17 East Lincoln (17-4) at No. 1 Fred T. Foard (26-1): Fred T. Foard took the West No. 1 seed for the second straight season, but the MaxPreps Adjusted Rankings didn’t do the Tigers any favors for the second round. The only second-round 2A match to feature two of the top-12 teams in the 2A classification is this one.
East Lincoln finished tied for second in the South Fork 2A Conference with Lake Norman Charter, but lost the semifinal round of the conference tournament to the Knights and missed one of the two automatic bids the league received. Although they were ranked 12th by MaxPreps, the Mustangs were seeded with the at-large teams and got the highest seed available to that group, a No. 17 seed. Playing the lowest-seeded, automatic-bid team, East Lincoln easily handled No.16 Shelby on the road 3-0 and now gets an early-round shot at Tigers. The Mustangs know about being a high seed and bowing out early. A year ago, as a third seed, East Lincoln was upset by No. 14 West Iredell in the second round.
Foard continued their run through opponents with a 3-0 sweep of South Point, allowing just 16 total points in the three sets. The Tigers have lost just six sets this season, three of those in their only loss to Watauga in mid-October. Their last 13 wins have come in sweeps. Foard is now 50-4 in two seasons with coach Meredith Lombardi at the helm. The losses in those two seasons: Watauga twice, Hickory and 2018 2A West Champion West Davidson in the 2A quarterfinals. Like East Lincoln, this is the third year in a row the Tigers have made it to the second round
Next up: No. 24 Wilkes Central (13-7) or No. 8 R-S Central (18-8)
No. 12 Lake Norman Charter (17-7) at No. 5 South Rowan (26-1): In the first round, Lake Norman Charter did something no team had done since at least 2004 — defeat 12-time state champion Hendersonville in the first round of the state playoffs. Not that it was easy. The Knights won the first set handily 25-12, but the next three sets were two-point margins — 23-25, 26-24, 24-26. Lake Norman Charter finally outlasted the Bearcats 15-11 to advance to Tuesday’s second round. The South Fork 2A runner-up is looking to get to the third round for the first time since 2016.
South Rowan moved into round two after a sweep of Bunker Hill on Saturday. The Raiders swept the Central Carolina 2A Conference 18-0 and lost just two sets along the way. Their win on Saturday stretched the winning streak to 23 in a row after a loss in August to West Rowan, which is the 3A West top seed. The Raiders are now 5-8 all-time in the state playoffs with three of those wins coming the past three years. The other two wins came in 2008, the only time the program made it to the third round.
South Rowan swept the Knights in the first round a year ago, but all three sets were tight with the Raiders winning 25-22, 25-23, 25-20. They bowed out in round two at Forbush.
Next up: No. 20 West Stokes (23-5) or No. 4 Maiden (22-4)
No. 20 West Stokes (23-5) at No. 4 Maiden (22-4)
The Blue Devils continue to rise as the season goes along. They won their eighth straight after sweeping North Wilkes Saturday and have now made it to the second round for the sixth straight year. In all but one of the last six years, Maiden has moved on to the third round. The Blue Devils are now 16-4 against this year’s playoff teams, 6-4 against those who are in the second round.
West Stokes swept No. 13 Mt. Pleasant on the road to move into the second round. The Wildcats are perhaps underseeded given their record. Finishing third in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference, they got an at-large bid and received the No. 20 seed after the automatic qualifiers were placed in the bracket, per NCHSAA rules. The five losses this year all came against second-round playoff teams, two of those against West 4A No. 4 seed West Forsyth and the other three to the first and second place teams in their conference Forbush and Surry Central.
Next up: No. 12 Lake Norman Charter (17-7) or No. 5 South Rowan (26-1)
No. 11 Patton (20-6) at No. 6 West Stanly (23-3): This will be a matchup in Oakboro between two programs with different levels of success. And one will get to the third round for the first time in school history.
The magical season for Patton continues after swept East Henderson Saturday to get to the second round for the first time since 2012. The win was just the third in the playoffs all-time for the school since opening in 2007. Patton now looks to take the next step and get to the third round. The Panthers are 12-6 against NCHSAA playoff teams with three of the losses coming against Foard. In fact, Patton has won 15 of the last 17 with the two defeats coming against Foard. This playoff run could prepare this team for 2020, when they will have all but two players back.
West Stanly has made the playoffs 12 times in the last 14 years and will be in the second round for the tenth time in that stretch after its sweep of Bandys Saturday. However, the Colts have never made it past the second round. Overall, they are 9-11 in the state playoffs.
Next up: No. 14 Surry Central (19-7) or No. 3 Wilkes Central (20-0)
3A West
No. 11 Hickory (16-5) at No. 6 Southwestern Randolph (24-2): Hickory will make the approximately two-hour trip to Asheboro to take on the Cougars. The Red Tornadoes battled crosstown rival St. Stephens in the first round and the Indians battled hard for their first win over their first win in the series since 2013. St. Stephens won the first set 27-25 and led late in set two before Hickory roared back to win it and take the next two sets for the match. This is the seventh year in row the Red Tornadoes will play in the second round, the third in a row on the road. In the second-round last year, Hickory exorcised a playoff demon by defeating Cox Mill in the second round. The Chargers had knocked out Hickory in 2015 and 2016.
SW Randolph won the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference and advanced to round two after a sweep of Charlotte Catholic Saturday. The Cougars are looking to get back to the third round for the first time since back-to-back trips in 2015-2016, the only trips to that round since 2007. SW Randolph is 40-28 all-time in state playoff history with titles in 1991 and 1992.
Next up: No. 19 Sun Valley (24-4) or No. 3 Marvin Ridge (28-3).
No. 13 Jay M. Robinson (17-7) at No. 4 Watauga (24-0): The Pioneers easily dispatched Statesville in the first round and now look to get to round three for the sixth straight year. This is the second year in a row Watauga reached the playoffs unbeaten with both seasons netting a No. 4 seed. Last year, the Pioneers swept through the first three rounds before getting swept themselves by eventual state champion Marvin Ridge.
Robinson, located in Concord, finished second in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Bulldogs have made 15 state playoff appearances, but the 3-2 win over North Henderson Saturday was just the program’s third in the NCHSAA playoffs and the first since prior to 2006 (the NCHSAA has brackets available from 2006 to present). In fact, from 2006 until 2018, the Bulldogs had won just three sets in eight playoff appearances.
Next up: No. 21 Enka (14-10) or No. 5 Cox Mill (25-2)
4A West
No. 10 Grimsley (15-9) at No. 7 McDowell (10-8): After a bye in the first round, McDowell gets back into action Tuesday, as Grimsley makes the trip to Marion from Greensboro. The Titans were tied for fourth in the Northwestern 3A-4A playoffs, but got the league’s only 4A bid. Missing the state playoffs last year, McDowell has not won a post-season match since defeating South Caldwell in 2013 and is 7-12 all-time in the postseason. The last trip to the third round came in 2011. McDowell is 6-8 against 2019 playoff teams.
After finishing second in the Metro 4A Conference, Grimsley advanced with a win over No. 23 North Mecklenburg on Saturday. The Whirlies are looking to get to the third round for the first time since 2016, when they lost to Watauga. All-time, they are 15-21 in the NCHSAA postseason. They won the 1977 state championship in the second year the NCHSAA held an open classification tournament.
Next up: No. 15 Lake Norman (17-10) or No. 2 Northwest Guilford (23-2)
