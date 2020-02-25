Fourteen area teams from the three area conferences, including 10 from the 2A class, were tabbed by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for the state playoffs. Six of the 10 will play each other in the first round, including conference rivals Draughn and Hibriten. The winners advance to Thursday’s second round.
Here is a look at Tuesday’s matchups.
2A BOYS
No. 29 Draughn (13-12) at No. 4 Hibriten (23-3)
The Panthers won the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference outright after they defeated West Caldwell in the regular season finale. Hibriten made it to the finals of the conference tournament before an upset in overtime by Patton.
The Panthers are led by NWFC player of the year Avery Keller, who has averaged 16.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Hibriten has easily handled conference rival Draughn twice this season with wins by 16 and 35 points in the two meetings.
This is the first home playoff game at Hibriten since 2017, but the Panthers are looking for their first playoff win since a class 3A victory in 2016. Draughn returns to the playoffs a year after winning the league title, only to see the season end in the playoff’s first round against Patton. The Wildcats finished fifth in the NWFC tournament this year. Next up: No. 13 Lexington or No. 20 North Surry
No. 21 North Lincoln (16-8) at No. 12 West Caldwell (22-4)
West Caldwell has just four losses, but three of them have come in the last four games. A loss at East Burke two weeks ago cost them a chance at an outright Northwestern Foothills 2A title, before Hibriten took that for itself in a win three days later. The Warriors struggled to put away Foard (6-19) in the first round of the conference tournament, and then lost for the second time this year to Patton. They’ll face a North Lincoln team that finished third in a tough South Fork 2A Conference. The Knights lost three times to second-place East Lincoln but two of the games were by two points each, one in overtime last week. North Lincoln matched its win total from the last two years combined and the 16 wins are the most in the program’s history. Next up: No. 5 Mountain Heritage or No. 28 Walkertown.
No. 19 Patton (19-7) at No. 14 Madison (17-8)
Patton has had a recent run of slaying Goliaths. Last year, the Panthers spoiled Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion Draughn’s playoff run in the first round. This year, they beat then top-10 2A ranked West Caldwell twice and last Saturday added Hibriten to the list. Madison finished second in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference. After winning 18 games in four seasons, the Patriots returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015, but lost in overtime at home to Franklin. This is their first winning season since 2008-09, which is the last time they won a playoff game. Next up: No. 3 Shelby or No. 30 Wilkes Central.
No. 26 Newton-Conover (15-10) at No. 7 Hendersonville (21-5)
With four games left in the regular season, Newton-Conover had the South Fork 2A Conference championship in its control. The Red Devils lost three of four, all to the top three teams in the conference, and then fell out in the first round of the conference tournament last week. Now, any success in the postseason will have to come on the road. The Red Devils last playoff win on the road came in 2015. Hendersonville swept both the Mountain Six 2A Conference regular season and tournament titles. Next up: No. 10 East Lincoln or No. 23 East Burke.
No. 23 East Burke (14-12) at No. 10 East Lincoln (23-4)
After winning 20 games in 2015-16, victories for East Burke were hard to come by the next three years when the team went 16-58. But Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Coach of the Year Jerome Ramsey has the Cavaliers back in the playoffs. The Cavaliers accentuated that climb with a win over then-conference leader West Caldwell two weeks ago. East Lincoln had to rebuild after the loss of several key seniors from a team that went to the 2A West final last year. However, post player Justin Kuthan (20.7 ppg/ 12.2 rpg) kept the Mustangs in the South Fork 2A Conference all year, and they claimed the tournament title last Friday. They are battled-tested — the Mustangs won two overtime games last week — and seemed to be peaking at the right time with 10 straight wins. Next up: No. 7 Hendersonville or No. 26 Newton-Conover.
No. 31 Lincolnton (11-14) at No. 2 West Stokes (22-4)
The Wolves finished fifth in the South Fork 2A Conference but likely played themselves into the state tournament with a win in the league tournament last week. However, Lincolnton is looking for its first playoff win since 2017 and the first on the road in four years. West Stokes won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference and has 20 or more victories for three straight seasons. The Wildcats are looking to win their third straight first-round game. Next up: No. 15 R-S Central or No. 18 North Forsyth.
No. 25 West Stanly (16-11) No. 8 Lake Norman Charter (20-6)
After two losing seasons, and missing the playoffs altogether in 2019, Lake Norman Charter won its first conference championship since winning a co-title in the Big South 2A in 2017. The Knights are now looking to add their first playoff win since that season. The MaxPreps computers, however, were not impressed with the Knights and placed them as the lowest seed of any conference champion. They’ll have a chance to prove themselves starting Tuesday against West Stanly. The Colts were third in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference, but made it to the league’s tournament final. Next up: No. 9 West Wilkes or No. 24 Franklin
3A BOYS
No. 30 Asheboro (13-12) at No. 3 Freedom (24-1)
Last week, Freedom won its first conference tournament since 2017 and the Patriots hope for similar results from that season — the last time Freedom advanced to the West Regional. A hiccup against South Caldwell is the lone blemish on the Patriots record this season. They’ll take on an Asheboro team that lists only eight players on the roster. The Blue Comets finished fourth in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference this season. Asheboro, which lost in the first round to Hickory last year, is looking for its first playoff win since 2017. Next up: No. 14 TC Roberson or No. 19 Dudley.
No. 24 Alexander Central (16-11) at No. 9 Ben L. Smith (18-7)
The Cougars bring a 2-3 zone that can be a nuisance to opposing offenses, and they played that into a third-place finish in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, as well as a spot in the finals of the league tournament. A bounce here and there against Hickory during the regular season — the Red Tornadoes won three of four by 15 points total — and it could’ve been Alexander Central hosting a home game. Instead, the Cougars are looking for a first playoff win since dropping into the 3A class and their first anywhere since 2016. Ben L. Smith defeated Alexander Central in the 4A playoffs in 2017. The Golden Eagles finished tied for second in the Piedmont Triad 3A Conference and got the automatic bid in a tiebreaker with Parkland. Smith made it to the 3A West final in 2018 and lost in round two to Freedom last year. Next up: No. 8 Northern Guilford or No. 9 Concord Robinson.
No. 22 Southwest Guilford (12-13) at No. 11 Hickory (20-5)
After losing three straight in early January, Hickory shifted to a defense-first team and it has suited the squad well. After the shift, the Red Tornadoes went on a 10-1 run during which they allowed more than 51 points a game just once — a loss to Freedom. However, that shift also occurred as Hickory has been limited on offense and it cost them a spot in the finals of last week’s conference tournament when it scored 44 points against Alexander Central. That defense-first scheme could be tested against SW Guilford, which has won two state titles in three years and the Cowboys are the defending 3A champs. The Cowboys scored 71 points a game during the season, and despite a fourth-place finish in the Piedmont Triad 3A Conference, the program is used to winning. Next up: No. 6 AC Reynolds or No. 27 Monroe.
4A BOYS
No. 24 McDowell (10-13) at No. 9 Grimsley (16-7)
McDowell got the only 4A bid out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, but because the Marion team did not finish third or better in the league or at .500 overall, the Titans were seeded with the at-large teams. Ranked No. 63 by MaxPreps, McDowell got the lowest seed in the field of 48 and will travel to Greensboro to face the Whirlies. Grimsley tied for third in the All Metro 4A Conference. Next up: at No. 8 Hickory Ridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.