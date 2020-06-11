West Caldwell’s Mangum accepts coaching job at North Lincoln

LINCOLNTON — Following a three-year stint as the head girls basketball coach at West Caldwell, Brad Mangum is moving to a new school. He announced in a social media post Wednesday night that he’s leaving the Warriors to become the head girls coach at North Lincoln.
“Today is a very exciting, but also bittersweet day,” said Mangum in the post. “I will forever be grateful to West Caldwell High School. They accepted me and allowed me to be their coach for 3 years and I will forever be grateful for the relationships built during that time that will last a lifetime.
“I am excited to announce that I will be the new Head Women’s Basketball Coach at North Lincoln High School,” he added. “I very much look forward to meeting the Knight Nation and building a strong women’s basketball program.”
David Johnson was the previous coach at North Lincoln, which will be Mangum’s fourth head coaching job at the high school level. Prior to his three years with the Warriors, he coached at Fred T. Foard from 2011-13 and Alexander Central from 2013-2016 before becoming an assistant for the Lenoir-Rhyne University women’s basketball team for the 2016-17 season.
Mangum is 117-92 overall in eight seasons as a head coach. This winter he will take over a North Lincoln squad that finished 13-10 last season, including a 6-8 record in South Fork 2A Conference play.
Conversely, the search is on for West Caldwell’s 15th girls basketball coach in school history. The Warriors were 3-17 overall and 2-12 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference during the 2019-20 campaign.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!