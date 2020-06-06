STUDENT-ATHLETE: Foard’s Ward displays brilliance in academics and athletics

NEWTON — Last fall, Sierra Ward was one of four seniors who helped the Fred T. Foard volleyball team win the 2A state championship, giving the program its seventh state title and first since 2005. Ward certainly displayed her excellence on the court, but her academic accomplishments as a Tiger were remarkable as well.

Recently, Ward finished with the highest grade point average in Foard’s graduating class, adding to a myriad of other achievements during her four years of high school. Additionally, she completed her Associate in Arts degree after joining Catawba Valley Community College’s Career and College Promise Program during her junior year.

“Fred T. Foard volleyball was an amazing experience because we act more as a family than a team,” said Ward. “Winning the state title this year was something that I will never forget, not because of the game itself but because of the memories that we made as a team along the way. I will be forever grateful for being able to win the title because of the hard work and dedication that we put in before and during the season.

“It was very important for me to finish first in my class at Foard because of my competitive nature,” she added of her success in the classroom. “I also knew that finishing first in my class would give me opportunities to excel when going to college.”