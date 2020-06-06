STUDENT-ATHLETE: Foard’s Ward displays brilliance in academics and athletics

NEWTON — Last fall, Sierra Ward was one of four seniors who helped the Fred T. Foard volleyball team win the 2A state championship, giving the program its seventh state title and first since 2005. Ward certainly displayed her excellence on the court, but her academic accomplishments as a Tiger were remarkable as well.
Recently, Ward finished with the highest grade point average in Foard’s graduating class, adding to a myriad of other achievements during her four years of high school. Additionally, she completed her Associate in Arts degree after joining Catawba Valley Community College’s Career and College Promise Program during her junior year.
“Fred T. Foard volleyball was an amazing experience because we act more as a family than a team,” said Ward. “Winning the state title this year was something that I will never forget, not because of the game itself but because of the memories that we made as a team along the way. I will be forever grateful for being able to win the title because of the hard work and dedication that we put in before and during the season.
“It was very important for me to finish first in my class at Foard because of my competitive nature,” she added of her success in the classroom. “I also knew that finishing first in my class would give me opportunities to excel when going to college.”
Now that she has concluded her high school career, Ward plans to attend North Carolina State University, where she will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in computer science. But she’ll almost certainly continue to be involved in plenty of extracurricular activities as well.
During her time at Foard, Ward was a member of several clubs including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Athletic Advisory Council, the Spanish Club, the National Technical Honor Society and the National Beta Club. Somehow, she also recently found the time to take up golf.
But volleyball is the sport where Ward made the biggest mark, as the 5-foot-9 middle blocker recorded 144 kills and 71 blocks en route to a spot on the All-Northwestern 2A Conference team as a senior. Foard went 32-1 overall and 14-0 in conference play, finishing as the top-ranked squad in the 2A classification according to MaxPreps.com.
Ward started playing volleyball at the age of 8 for Mountain View Recreation Center in Hickory, and she joined a travel team when she was 12. She also played basketball in middle school and as a senior at Foard, which allowed her to stay in shape.
“My favorite thing about playing volleyball is the bonds that are created on and off the court,” said Ward. “Many of my teammates became like my best friends throughout the years and we built relationships that will last forever.
“More people should play sports because it is a way to stay in shape, have an outlet from stressful school work and build bonds with those around you,” she continued. “Volleyball is a great sport that often does not get the recognition that it should. It will challenge you physically, but mentally as well. Some of the best players are the ones who know the court and where to place the ball.”
Although the Tigers had completed their volleyball and basketball seasons prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, Ward still feels for senior athletes who were affected by the ongoing pandemic. She also wishes she could have experienced a more ordinary end to her senior year.
“Our administration has given us several opportunities to try and make up for the events that we missed, but I still wish we were able to have a prom, senior carnival, awards day and a normal graduation,” said Ward. “I will always remember the opportunities that Foard has given me and for this year, I will remember the good times we had.”
