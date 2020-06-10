Bandys cross country coach Sigmon retires; Hickory assistant Adams named basketball coach at Davie

Two moves involving Catawba County coaches were announced recently.
Bandys’ Alan Sigmon has retired after 30 years as the Trojans’ head cross-country coach, while Hickory assistant girls basketball coach Lindsey Adams has been named the new head girls basketball coach at Davie County High School in Mocksville.
Prior to his three decades at the helm of the Trojans’ cross-country program, Sigmon made coaching stops at Fred T. Foard and his alma mater, Bunker Hill. His boys cross-country teams won five conference titles (2004, 2012-15) during his time at Bandys, while his girls squads won back-to-back conference championships in 1995 and ’96.
Sigmon also coached Bandys’ girls track and field team from 1990-98, and he was previously the boys track coach at Foard as well.
“Bandys High School athletics would like to thank Coach Alan Sigmon for his commitment to our cross-country and track program for the last 30 years,” Bandys athletic director Brandon Harbinson said in a press release. “We are losing a phenomenal teacher, coach and mentor for our kids.
“Coach Sigmon’s shoes will be extremely hard to fill, but we are grateful for his service to our students and athletes at Bandys High School over the last three decades,” he added. “We wish him the very best.”
As for Adams, after a decorated playing career that included two years apiece at Morganton’s Patton and Freedom high schools and ended with her winning a 3A state title as a member of the Patriots’ undefeated 2016 squad, she spent a year playing at Coker University in South Carolina. She most recently served as an assistant on head coach Barbara Helms’ staff at Hickory, with the Red Tornadoes finishing 21-7 overall and 9-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference while reaching the third round of the 3A state playoffs.
At Davie, the 22-year-old takes over for Kevin Revels, whose War Eagles posted a combined record of 15-82 over the last four seasons. They were winless during the 2019-20 season, losing all but one of their 25 games by double digits.
“The past is the past,” Adams told the Salisbury Post. “I’m going to be positive about everything and I’m looking to build a program. I want to get more girls out for the team and as long as we do things as a team we can be a good team.”
