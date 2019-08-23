HICKORY — Local media members were recently asked to select the order of finish for teams in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Additionally, each media member chose the player they believe will be named the player of the year in each conference.
Here’s a look at the results of both preseason polls (no poll was conducted for the South Fork 2A Conference):
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE
1. Hibriten (79 points, 9 first-place votes)
2. Fred T. Foard (62 points, 1 first-place vote)
3. West Iredell (60 points)
4. Patton (51 points)
5. Bunker Hill (41 points)
6. Draughn (31 points)
7. East Burke (25 points)
8. West Caldwell (11 points)
Preseason Player of the Year Voting:
1. Corey Siemer, Fred. T Foard RB – 6 votes
2. Daren Perry, Hibriten QB – 2 votes
T-3. Emmanuel Long, West Iredell RB/Josh Moore, East Burke RB – 1 vote apiece
Voting media members:
Jason Baker (Valdese Sports Network)
Justin Epley (Morganton News Herald)
Chris Hobbs (Hobbs Daily Report)
David Jones (Foothills Radio)
Jeff Link (Foothills Radio)
Josh McKinney (Hickory Daily Record)
Brian Meadows (Statesville Record and Landmark)
Jason Savage (WHKY)
Paul Schenkel (Morganton News Herald)
Marcus Smith (Newton Observer News Enterprise)
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
1. Watauga (102 points, 8 first-place votes)
2. Freedom (96 points, 5 first-place votes)
3. Alexander Central (89 points, 3 first-place votes)
4. Hickory (60 points)
5. St. Stephens (39 points)
6. South Caldwell (36 points)McDowell (27 points)
Preseason Player of the Year Voting:
1. Jayden Birchfield, Freedom QB – 8 votes
2. Anderson Castle, Watauga QB – 5 votes
3. Bryce Satterfield, Watauga RB/LB – 2 votes
4. Cody Young, Hickory RB – 1 vote
Voting media members:
Paul Schenkel (Morganton News Herald)
Justin Epley (Morganton News Herald)
Marty Queen (McDowell News)
Dan Crawley (McDowell News)
Van McKinney (McDowell Radio)
Jeff Link (Foothills Radio)
David Jones (Foothills Radio)
Steve Behr (Watauga Democrat)
Mike Kelly (WATA Radio)
David Rogers (Blowing Rock News)
Donny Pennell (The Taylorsville Times)
Rick Gilbert (WACB Radio)
Chris Hobbs (Hobbs Daily Report)
Jason Savage (WHKY Radio)
Davis Fisher (Lenoir News-Topic)
Josh McKinney (Hickory Daily Record)