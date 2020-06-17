Former HDR sports editor Richards dies at 84

LILLINGTON — One of North Carolina’s most respected and established sports writers died Sunday at age 84. Dan B. Richards, who was the sports editor of the Hickory Daily Record for much of the 1970s and ‘80s before moving to Harnett County to become the sports editor of the Dunn Daily Record from 1987 until his retirement, spent over 50 years in the journalism business.
Born on Jan. 15, 1936, in New Port, Rhode Island, Richards was a graduate of Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia. He published a 200-page book called “Forty Years Behind The Sports Desk” in 2002, with new and used copies currently available via several online marketplaces.
The back cover of Richards’ book reads as follows: “’Forty Years Behind The Sports Desk’” is a mix of biography, experiences, commentary and personalities from every scope of the sports world, written by a writer who has covered everything from big-time sports to youth leagues.”
At the time of his death, Richards was living in a retirement community in Lillington. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Benson.
An obituary can be found online at www.roseandgraham.com/obituary/Daniel-Richards.
