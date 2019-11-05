When the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A West Regional volleyball match is played Tuesday, both schools will take the floor with a collective sigh of relief behind them. However, the hard part is still ahead.
After years of playoff frustration, West No. 2 seed Brevard (26-5) and No. 1 seed Fred T. Foard (30-1) have reached the regional final and are now looking for more. Foard will host the match at on Linda Richard Court at Jerry Copas Gym with the first serve scheduled for 6 p.m.
The winner of the match will advance to the 2A state final Saturday at Fayetteville State’s Capel Gym. They will face the East Regional winner between No. 1 seed Wheatmore (27-2) and No. 3 seed Ayden Grifton (21-5), also to be played Tuesday. The 2A championship is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Here is a look at each team:
No. 1 Fred T. Foard (30-1)
Head Coach: Meredith Lombardi (54-4, second season)
Playoff schedule: 10/26 vs. No. 32 South Point (3-0); 10/29 vs. No. 17 East Lincoln (3-0); 10/31 vs. No. 8 R-S Central (3-0), 11/2 vs. No. 5 South Rowan (3-0).
This is the first regional final for the Tigers since 2005 when they won their last state title. Foard finally broke through a fourth-round ceiling when it swept South Rowan. The Tigers had been eliminated in the same round the previous two seasons.
With the exception of their loss to Watauga, the Tigers have dominated opponents this season by a margin of 92-6 in sets. Foard has swept all four playoff opponents and ran its match winning streak to nine in a row, all by sweep. The Tigers now have 27 sweeps (a match where the opponent does not win a single game) this season, 20 of them against 2019 playoff teams.
Foard is a versatile team with several options on the front line. The Tigers look to outside hitters Megan Dorsey and Michelle Thao, but also get steady contributions from Sarah Lingle and Sierra Ward. Martina Foster, Ward and Jamianne Foster provide a tough wall in the middle for opposing hitters to maneuver around. The trio combined for 13 blocks in the quarterfinal match against South Rowan.
If hitters get past the front wall, they are often defended efficiently by a solid back line, anchored by libero Dara Shaffer. Thao, Shaffer and Lingle have frustrated hitters with solid digs that often end up in the hand of the team’s setters, which allows them to put the ball in play at the net. Lingle and Haley Johnston split the setter position for the Tigers.
No. 2 Brevard (26-5)
Head Coach: Cori Bryson (115-45, sixth season)
Playoff schedule: 10/26 vs. East Gaston (3-0); 10/29 vs. Central Davidson (3-0); 10/31 vs. Forbush (3-1); 11/2 vs. Patton (3-1)
Brevard made it to the fourth round for the first time since 2007 and made it count with a win over Foard’s Northwestern Foothills 2a Conference rival Patton. After the deep playoff run, the Blue Devils were eliminated in the first round the next year before a three-year postseason absence during which they went 14-45. Since 2012, the Blue Devils have made it to the second or third round in all but one season. A year ago, they were ousted in the second round by Hendersonville.
The Blue Devils opened the year 3-4 but the tough schedule prepared them well for the postseason. The losses early were to rival West Henderson twice, which advanced to the 3A West final, to Wando, which played in the AAAA quarterfinals in South Carolina, and third-round 3A playoff team TC Roberson. Brevard lost just two sets in winning the Mountain 6 2A Conference regular season and conference tournament.
Offensively, Brevard is led by senior Madison Baldridge, who had 18 kills in the third-round win over Forbush, and junior Ginny Pace. Pace also leads the team in aces and digs. The setter duties are split between Kaitlyn Pressley and Hannah Cabe.
