The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association dual team girls tennis state tournament has four teams from the three area conferences still fighting for a shot at the championship. Two of the schools remain unbeaten and a third is still alive to defend its 2018 crown. Here is a look at the matchups for Round 2, which take place today.
2A
Lake Norman Charter (10-3) at Fred T. Foard (15-0)
In 2017, Fred T. Foard made its debut in the 2A state playoffs and the first at any level since 2007. Owners of just four playoff wins at that point of the program’s history, the Tigers faced a big challenge — a matchup against the three-time defending 2A state champions, Lake Norman Charter. The Knights quickly ended the Tigers’ party by winning all six singles matches.
The fortunes of the two programs have changed a bit since the 2017 meeting. Lake Norman Charter saw its string of titles end that same season when it lost to Salisbury in the 2A West final. The following year, the Knights missed the tournament altogether when they finished in a three-way tie for second place in the South Fork 2A Conference with Bandys and East Lincoln, then lost a draw to determine the playoff spot. Meanwhile, Foard finally got that elusive playoff win — the first since at least 2005 (the NCHSAA does not have brackets earlier than 2006) — in the first round before bowing out to eventual state champion Maiden.
The Tigers are 116-18 in individual matches this season after a 6-1 win over South Point. A worry could be that Foard hasn’t been challenged in a while, as it didn’t get much of a threat in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, losing just two individual matches out of seven dual team events. However, the Tigers do own a 7-2 win over Maiden and handed Alexander Central two of its four losses this year.
Lake Norman Charter finished as co-champions with Maiden in the South Fork 2A and received the league’s second playoff bid. The Knights advanced after defeating Owen last week on the road. They have played a tough schedule with all three losses coming against playoff teams that are also in the second round.
Foard is looking for its first visit to the quarterfinals. Any opponent in the round of 16 and beyond is a tough one. But for the Tigers, a win over the Knights could signal it is their time to shine on a state level.
Expected singles matches (Lake Norman Charter at Foard) (doubles are announced at the site):
(Records at the slot played are recorded at MaxPreps.com)
No. 1 Alicia Bush (7-8) vs. Alexis Wolgemuth (15-0); No. 2 Sydney Ross (8-3) vs. Clare Boger (14-1); No. 3 Jada Mbote (9-1) vs. Hannah Cummings (14-1); No. 4 Charlotte Marinier (4-6) vs. Adia Livert (14-0); No. 5 Jeeye Shah (8-2) vs. Maddie Gee (11-3); No.6 Sophia Phillips (5-4) vs. Tori Lutz (11-2).
Next up: Maiden (10-3) or Hendersonville (15-0).
Maiden (10-3) at Hendersonville (15-0)
After Maiden completed its run to the 2018 2A state title, then head coach Jon Huffman and the Blue Devils’ top singles player, Zoe Huffman, singled out the quarterfinal victory at Hendersonville as a key moment to the championship.
“One match against Hendersonville, we showed a lot of heart,” said the younger Huffman during an interview after the team championship. “All of our matches were tough.”
On Tuesday, the Blue Devils and Bearcats will go at it again in the playoffs for the third straight year. In 2017, Maiden rolled to a 5-2 victory in the second round. Last year, the two teams split the six singles matches, but the key was at No. 5 singles, when sophomore Hannah Sherrill bounced back from a 6-1 loss in the first set to force a tiebreaker set. She finally edged out an 11-9 win, which proved crucial for Maiden. The Blue Devils won the two completed doubles matches, but were trailing 9-4 in the third doubles match when Sherrill finished her victory to sew up the 5-3 team win.
Sherrill improved to 13-0 at No. 2 singles play last Wednesday, as the Blue Devils moved past Pisgah 5-4 in Round 1. Maiden is looking to reach the quarterfinal round for the fourth straight season.
Currently in its 25th state playoff appearance, Hendersonville has been a regular visitor to the quarterfinals in recent years. The Bearcats are going for their fifth trip to round three in seven years. They continued their regular season dominance over opponents with a 9-0 shutout of Draughn in the first round. Hendersonville has last just four individual matches this year, three of those to independent Asheville School.
Expected singles matches (Maiden at Hendersonville): No. 1 Gracie Arrowood (8-5) vs. McCollough Perry (15-0); No. 2 Hannah Sherrill (13-0) vs. Lindsay Bull (14-1); No. 3 Macy Sigmon (6-7) vs. Olivia Pursley (14-1); No. 4 Alyson Soumpholphakdy (8-5) vs. Anna Trace (14-1); No. 5 Marcee Trouille (2-11) vs. Celia Donaldson (15-0); No. 6 Allie Faldowski (6-2) vs. Anne Jones (15-0)
Next up: Lake Norman Charter (10-3) or Fred T. Foard (15-0)
3A
Weddington (17-2) at Watauga (10-0)
Watauga picked up its first girls tennis playoff win as a 3A school without picking up a racket. The Pioneers were awarded a forfeit when first-round opponent Stuart Cramer opted not to travel for a makeup date after Wednesday’s scheduled date was postponed due to rain. Watauga is looking for its first state quarterfinal appearance since advancing as a 4A school in 2016.
Weddington returned to the state playoffs after missing the field in 2018 and advanced with a 5-1 win at TC Roberson. The Warriors are looking to return to the quarterfinals after losing to eventual state champion Charlotte Catholic in that round in 2017.
Expected singles matches (Weddington at Watauga):
No. 1 Riya Vasa (13-4) vs. Jadyn Kadyk (8-0); No. 2 Hailey Kimner (10-6) vs. Amira Younce (4-0); No. 3 Maddy Wasulko (10-2) vs. Alaina Muse (3-1); No. 4 Paige Huben (8-4) vs. Madison Ogden (6-1); No. 5 Ashley Price (8-3) vs. Jillian Russert (5-0); No. 6 Roma Spera (5-3) vs. Magali Turner (3-0)
Next up: Forestview (12-0) or Charlotte Catholic (16-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.