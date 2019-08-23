HICKORY — This area is home to plenty of talented quarterbacks and wide receivers, many of whom had standout seasons last year. However, several of those players graduated while another has changed positions for the 2019 season.
Junior Justice Craig is back at quarterback for Newton-Conover, but top receiver Kyjuan McClain graduated. Additionally, senior Dylan Abernethy returns as Maiden’s No. 1 wideout but will catch passes from a new quarterback this fall after senior Bain Sipe transitioned to receiver during the offseason.
Hickory was also home to a prolific quarterback-receiver duo in 2018, but Bryce Stober and Jaylin Harper both graduated.
That leaves St. Stephens’ Connor Williams and Zach Lee and South Caldwell’s Avery and Austin Raynor as the returning twosomes with the best numbers from a year ago.
The Indians’ Williams passed for 1,120 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018, while Lee had 58 catches for 940 yards and nine scores. Meanwhile, the Spartans’ Avery Raynor was a true dual-threat quarterback as he threw for 814 yards and six TDs to go with 108 carries for 564 yards and 11 scores, with his brother Austin Raynor amassing 683 yards and four TDs on 25 receptions.
Both combos have an incredible amount of chemistry, with Williams and Lee becoming instant friends last year and the Raynors being, well, brothers.
“When we first met, we were friends immediately,” said Williams, who enters his junior season this fall. “… I know exactly where he’s gonna be and he knows where I’m gonna throw the ball every time, so we just understand each other.”
“Just growing up together, the love that I have for him, he’s definitely number one when I’m out there scrambling or drop back for a pass,” added junior Avery Raynor of senior brother Austin. “He’s definitely the number one guy that I look to and in my opinion he’s the best wide receiver in the conference.”
Like the Raynors, Lee is a year older than Williams. But that hasn’t affected the senior receiver, who previously caught passes from Justin Bullock in 2017. It was during that season that he made his varsity debut.
“It has been fun playing on the stage I dreamed of playing on my whole life,” said Lee, who enjoys watching Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones.
As for Williams, his favorite quarterback to watch is the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady. He’s hoping to lead St. Stephens to the playoffs in 2019 and he would like to win a couple of postseason games, but he also has some individual goals.
“Individually, I want to be over at least 2,000 yards passing and at least 500 yards rushing,” said Williams.
Lee wants to make the playoffs as well, and after falling just short of 1,000 yards in 2018, he’s hoping to reach that mark in his final high school season.
“My individual goal is to get 50 receptions and over 1,000 yards,” said Lee.
South Caldwell’s Austin Raynor is looking to hook up with his brother numerous times again this season. He believes his mentality is what gives him an added edge over opposing defensive backs.
“I think I have a little bit of a killer mentality,” said Austin. “… I just want to go out there, give everything I’ve got, especially since it’s senior year. I’m just really gonna go out there and try and put it in the dirt.”
Also a fan of the Falcons’ Jones as well as the Los Angeles Chargers’ Keenan Allen, Austin has high hopes for 2019.
“As a team, the goal is always to win a conference championship,” said Austin. “We’re looking to go out there and compete, and hopefully this year we’re gonna sling the ball a little bit more, so I’m looking for close to 10 touchdowns.”
If Avery Raynor has anything to say about it, that’s exactly what will happen. His aspirations include a conference championship and playoff success.
“I definitely I want to be up there and win the conference, and I want to go far in the playoffs,” said Avery, who looks up to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. “Individually, I would like to pass for over 1,500 yards. … And I just want to go win some ballgames.”
It remains to be seen how many yards, touchdowns and wins these pairs will accumulate in 2019, but they certainly have no shortage of confidence.