HICKORY — One of the favorite topics of discussion in late July and early August is who can be expected to do what in the upcoming football season. Trying to figure out who will be on top when November rolls around and who will head down the playoff trail requires figuring out the answers to some key questions.
But if one isn’t asking the right questions, the answers are of little consequence in figuring out what might happen before it does. Rather than try and guess, suppose or predict might happen over the next 11 weeks, we will try and help focus in on some key indicators that should shed some light on what fans might want to watch for this fall.
Who are the surprise teams?
While some insist it’s tougher to stay on top than to get there, perhaps the toughest thing in high school football is to shed the reputation of a less-than-top-tier program. This season some teams could be in a position to make the jump from hovering around the .500 mark or below into that next level that gets everyone’s attention.
Taking a quick look at our 11-school coverage area, six teams finished below that .500 mark in 2018. They were Bunker Hill (2-9), Newton-Conover (4-7), West Caldwell (0-11), South Caldwell (3-8), St. Stephens (4-7) and Hickory (5-6).
Of those six, expect three to make a jump in the standings this season to the extent they could head into the final week of the regular season with a shot at making an appearance in Week 12.
One of the biggest surprises could come at South Caldwell. The Spartans went from 1-12 in 2017 to 3-8 last year. Playing in 4A, if Marc Kirkpatrick’s crew can add two more to the win column in 2019, a return to the postseason just could be in store for the folks in Hudson.
Steve Pack’s Newton-Conover team was much better in 2018 than the Red Devils’ mark of 4-7. If they can continue to build line strength on both sides of the ball, they could be a team to be reckoned with in the South Fork 2A.
Finally, Hickory’s Red Tornadoes could be in a position for their fortunes to take a turn for the better. They would have been over .500 in 2018 if it wouldn’t have been for a 28-21 loss to St. Stephens in Week 10. That matchup is set for the final week of the regular season and could be a make-or-break contest again this year.
Is anyone ready to compete with Hibriten?
There can be no doubt that the Panthers are the program that has set the bar high for football excellence in this area if not North Carolina among 2A teams. Hibriten is just two years removed from a state title and went to the fourth round before bowing out last year.
New head coach Sam Mackey’s team has won 34 consecutive regular season games, its last regular season loss coming at the hands of Patton on Oct. 30, 2015.
Who can step up and challenge the Panthers in 2019? Will it be Bandys, which has been beaten by Hibriten in the playoffs the last two seasons? Could it be Fred T. Foard, where Ryan Gettys is returning for a second go-round with the Tigers? Is Maiden ready to advance past the first round of the postseason, where the Blue Devils have ended their last three seasons?
What teams will get the most help from last year’s JV squads?
Success at the junior varsity level is no guarantee of good things to come during the next fall campaign. There are so many variables including how many juniors simply dominated younger competition. But there is also no question that level of play is a developmental stage and can be a harbinger of good things to come.
Although the Bandys Trojans lost a ton of talent from last season’s 12-2 squad that went to the third week of the postseason, their JVs turned in a season of 9-1. They should be able to help fill the gaps left by graduation.
The rich get richer on the east side of Lenoir. The JV Panthers also claimed a 9-1 record and appear ready to take their talents to the next level as well.
Maiden at 6-2 and Newton-Conover at 6-4 should also have some primetime players ready to step up. Also buy programs for St. Stephens and Alexander Central to get familiar with new names where the young Indians (8-2) and Panthers (9-3) appear ready to make the jump.
Key games with playoff implications
The great thing about high school sports is that practically any game in any given week can be a great contest. But here are a few games we think will impact the local picture for the playoffs:
Aug. 23 — Alexander Central at Hibriten, West Caldwell at South Caldwell
Aug. 30 — Bunker Hill at St. Stephens
Sept. 6 — Newton-Conover at Hickory
Sept. 20 — Foard at St. Stephens
Sept. 27 — Bandys at Maiden
Oct. 4 — Newton-Conover at Bandys
Nov. 8 — Hickory at St. Stephens
Certainly, there are many other games that could just as easily go on this list. But these are “what if” games — where the loser is left to contemplate what could have been at season’s end.