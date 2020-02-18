LOUISBURG — The Catawba Valley Community College softball team concluded play on Sunday at the Sheilah R. Cotten Invitational with a split of its two games played.
The Red Hawks opened the day with an 8-5 victory against Richard Bland before falling 11-3 to host Louisburg in the afternoon match up against the host Hurricanes.
Game one: Catawba Valley 8, Richard Bland 5
The Red Hawks scored six runs in the first three innings, powering ahead to an early lead on their way to the three-run victory on Sunday against the Statesmen.
First baseman and pitcher Chesney Millsaps led Catawba Valley (3-2) with three hits in four at bats as well as a team-high three RBI.
Center fielder Kinsley Gilmore also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles for the Red Hawks, and third basemen Kelsey Dejarnette was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI.
CVCC scored two runs in the first inning, three runs in the second inning and one in the third inning to go ahead 6-3 through three complete innings.
The Red Hawks padded their lead with two more runs in the fifth inning, holding off the Statesmen for the three-run victory.
Catawba Valley starting pitcher Katelyn McClure went 3.1 innings on the mound, allowing four hits, two earned runs and striking out two batters.
Zoe Dalton and Millsaps pitched in relief in the remaining innings, giving up a combined three hits, two runs (one earned) two walks and striking out two batters.
Game two: Louisburg 11, Catawba Valley 3
The Red Hawks fell behind four runs early and gave up six runs in the final three frames, falling by eight runs to the host Hurricanes in Sunday’s Invitational finale.
Right fielder Erin Cole, catcher Ashlyn Parsons and first basemen/pitcher Katelyn McClure led CVCC (3-3) with two hits apiece. Parsons, McClure and designated player Paige Norton also drove in one run each.
The Hurricanes (5-1) scored two runs each in the first and third innings, pulling ahead 4-0 early in the contest.
CVCC broke on the scoreboard in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Parsons, and it added two more runs in the sixth inning on RBI hits from McClure and Norton.
However, Louisburg would score one run in the fourth inning, two in the fifth inning and four in the sixth inning to close out its eight-run victory.
On the mound for the Red Hawks, starter Chesney Millsaps went 3.1 innings, giving up three hits, four earned runs, five walks and striking out one batter.
McClure and Goble closed on the final 2.2 innings. McClure surrendered six hits, six runs, three walks and struck out one batter, while Goble allowed one hit in her two batters faced.
The CVCC softball team completes a string of six games in three days on Monday with a home doubleheader against the Montreat JV team. First pitch between the Red Hawks and Cavaliers is set for 2 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center Field 2.
