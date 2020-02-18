Hello everyone, and welcome back to another edition of Crawdads Corner. My name is Chris Dillon, but most of you probably know me as “Curveball Chris,” the director of promotions and community relations. This edition of Crawdads Corner is going to be a little different than what you would usually expect to read about, and some of you may even want to grab a box of tissues.
I joined the Crawdads organization in February of 2017 as the promotions assistant. I pulled into the parking lot of L.P. Frans Stadium for the first time on Monday, February 13th. The first staff member I met was Donna White, our business manager. She greeted me with a smile in the front office lobby, followed by “Good morning, how can I help you?”
I was given a tour of the office and introduced to everyone, but I couldn’t remember anyone’s name; except for Cady Ray, my direct supervisor. We became best friends, a “dynamic duo.” In 2017, I would have never imagined sticking around Hickory this long. When Cady told me she had accepted another job and was leaving after the season, my whole thought process changed.
After a brief interview process, I was offered the director job and accepted on the spot. This was going to be my first real full-time job. I moved into my new office on Sept. 11. From the beginning of my time with the Crawdads, I’ve had the chance to create memories not only for myself but for the most loyal Crawdad fans and the overly supportive community around us. The journey to where I’m at now, wasn’t always easy, but it’s been worth it.
To everyone I have met along the way: the fans, my coworkers and friends. I want to say thank you. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. Big or small. Thank you for always believing in me, and supporting me throughout the past few years. I could never thank you enough. Never once did I expect for all of you to have such an impact on my life. I’ve formed friendships that will last a lifetime, and I couldn’t be more grateful for all the time I have gotten to spend with all of you.
I have taken another job as promotions manager with the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. My last day as an official Crawdads employee was Feb.7 — six days short of three years. Cleaning out my office was tough, not because I became emotional but because I practically lived in it. The stadium became my home. Hickory became my home. Some of the other staff members gave me a retirement ceremony, where they stuck my name tag on a filing cabinet in the group sales office with some of the other former employees.
Throughout the years of being a Hickory Crawdads employee, I’ve had the chance to work with some of the best people I’ve ever met. I’ll always be grateful for all the lessons learned from Mark Seaman, Charlie Downs, and Douglas Locascio. These three mentored me, taught me, and helped develop part of the person I am today. Ashley Salinas, you brought out the best in me. Over our two seasons working closely together, I couldn’t have wished for a better partner in crime. Thank you for not only being my friend but my best friend.
Thank you Crustacean Nation for an amazing three seasons, and I can’t wait to come back and catch a game. In the famous words of one of our season ticket holders and long-time fans, Barry Pace “Once a Crawdad, always a Crawdad.”
