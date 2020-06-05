Column: Three decades and counting for yours truly

In 1990, television shows such as “Seinfeld,” “Law & Order” and “The Simpsons” debuted (the latter is still going strong, by the way). The average price of gas was $1.22 and the average price of a loaf of bread was 69 cents. George H.W. Bush was the president of the United States.
But the most noteworthy event to occur in 1990 was the birth of a guy who would one day become a freelance sports writer for the Morganton News Herald, the assistant sports editor of the Wilkes Journal-Patriot, the sports editor of The Daily Courier in Forest City and eventually the sports editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
OK, so I say the words “most noteworthy” in jest, but hey, my own birth was pretty important to me and my loved ones.
That’s right. Yours truly was born on June 1, 1990, the same day Andy Griffith and Marilyn Monroe were born in 1926, the same day singer Pat Boone was born in 1934 and the same day actor Tom Holland was born in 1996. I threw that last one in there because I’m a massive Spider-Man fan, and in my opinion he has portrayed the web slinger better than anybody else.
Earlier this week, I turned 30 years old. That’s three whole decades of life. That means I’ve been with my wife for nearly 10 years and married to her for almost five. That means I’ve been covering sports for 11 years (my first article appeared in the May 31, 2009, edition of the News Herald). That means I’ve been alive for nearly 11,000 days and for well over 262,000 hours. I won’t even go into how many seconds that is.
Here’s what I’m essentially trying to say: I’ve been around for a while. And that’s a fact that isn’t lost on me. For months prior to my latest birthday, I told my wife that I wasn’t ready to turn 30. I had too many regrets. I didn’t want to be three-fourths of the way to 40. I wasn’t prepared for the added responsibilities that come with growing older.
But that’s part of life. The days, weeks, months and years often go by much faster than we would like. Although I could argue that many of us wish the year 2020 would just go ahead and end considering how difficult it has been for the majority of us.
Anyway, the basic point I’m trying to make is that we can’t live our lives regretting the past. For instance, one of my biggest regrets is not playing school sports when I had the chance. I played recreational ball and church ball — as a matter of fact, I still participate in both — but something always kept me from trying out for the school squads, which I’ll certainly encourage my children to do one day if they’re interested in sports.
I’ll never know what impact I could have made on the basketball court at East Burke High School or on the baseball field at Heritage Middle School. But there’s no use living in the past because it can’t be changed. I have to worry about the present and the future, which is still right in front of me.
One of my current aspirations is developing a successful sports/professional wrestling podcast. My weekly show “4 Quarters with Josh McKinney” launched in April and is available on several different platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio. I tried to start a podcast last year, but got discouraged and canned it after a few shows. I’m determined not to let that happen again, and my wife and I are putting in the necessary work to make sure that it doesn’t.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. First and foremost, I want to be a better Christian. Second, I want to be a better husband. Third, I want to better understand those around me and I want some of the people I truly care about to become close friends rather than acquaintances. Too often I’m afraid to open up, and too often I don’t ask people how they’re doing or really get to know them. I want that to change in my 30s.
I also want to cover more state championship teams. I was lucky enough to cover a couple of them this year, including the Fred T. Foard volleyball team last fall and the Newton-Conover girls basketball squad during the winter season. While Newton-Conover unfortunately didn’t get to actually play the state title game, there’s no doubt in my mind that Chyna Cornwell and Co. would have brought a championship home rather than being bestowed co-state champions due to present circumstances.
There’s a lot more that I look forward to accomplishing in my 30s. Buying a house, starting a family and paying off loads of debt are just a few of my goals. But I plan to let the past remain in my rear view mirror and look ahead. While I previously dreaded turning 30, there’s nothing I was able to do to keep it from happening, so I just have to embrace it.
I’m 30, and I’m OK with that.
