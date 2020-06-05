Column: Three decades and counting for yours truly

One of my current aspirations is developing a successful sports/professional wrestling podcast. My weekly show “4 Quarters with Josh McKinney” launched in April and is available on several different platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio. I tried to start a podcast last year, but got discouraged and canned it after a few shows. I’m determined not to let that happen again, and my wife and I are putting in the necessary work to make sure that it doesn’t.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. First and foremost, I want to be a better Christian. Second, I want to be a better husband. Third, I want to better understand those around me and I want some of the people I truly care about to become close friends rather than acquaintances. Too often I’m afraid to open up, and too often I don’t ask people how they’re doing or really get to know them. I want that to change in my 30s.

I also want to cover more state championship teams. I was lucky enough to cover a couple of them this year, including the Fred T. Foard volleyball team last fall and the Newton-Conover girls basketball squad during the winter season. While Newton-Conover unfortunately didn’t get to actually play the state title game, there’s no doubt in my mind that Chyna Cornwell and Co. would have brought a championship home rather than being bestowed co-state champions due to present circumstances.