Column: Lenoir-Rhyne, Crawdads are about to receive some shine

All of my columns since I began working at the Hickory Daily Record last July have appeared in Saturday editions, but this couldn’t wait until Saturday. If you were a fan of the Senior Spotlight features we did on local high school athletes during the months of April and May, I have some very exciting news to share with you today.

Beginning this weekend — most likely on Saturday — we will be introducing something very similar to the spotlights we did over the previous two months. I’m still deciding on a name for the series, but these features will focus on the senior athletes at Lenoir-Rhyne who are set to participate in fall sports for the Bears in 2020.

In addition to football, other collegiate sports held during the fall include soccer, volleyball, cross country, golf, swimming and tennis. Our objective is to shine a light on as many of L-R’s fall athletes as we can, particularly those who are coming off standout junior campaigns and seem poised to perform at a high level again this season.

The Bears’ football program, in particular, put together a noteworthy 2019 season. L-R finished 13-1 and reached the regional championship for the second straight season before losing to eventual NCAA Division II national champion West Florida.